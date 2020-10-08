Horry County COVID-19 cases rise again; schools unsure of plans despite 'high spread'

MYRTLE BEACH — With 89 additional confirmed cases in Horry County announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday — the highest number of daily cases reported in 70 days — the county has moved into “high recent disease activity,” according to DHEC.

The designation is most significant for Horry County Schools, which had indicated that its method of instruction would be determined by this metric, with “high” moving the district into potential full-time virtual education.

In addition, Georgetown County has also moved into “high recent disease activity,” just after the county’s school district was considering moving to full-time, in-person instruction due to low numbers throughout September. Georgetown County School District plans to make a decision Friday morning about the type of instruction the district will continue with, said Ray White, GCSD spokesperson.

According to a message posted on HCS' website, the district will continue to "monitor" the situation — going opposite of the decision the Board of Education made at the end of August that indicated it would move into virtual education if the report was to move to "high recent disease activity."

The message said:

"On Thursday, October 8, 2020, SC DHEC released its weekly COVID-19 “Recent Disease Activity by County” report showing Horry County as having high recent disease activity. As announced previously, the hybrid instructional model will remain in effect for HCS for the week of October 12th through 16th. We will continue to monitor the number of cases within the school district and will consider the October 15th SC DHEC weekly disease activity report as it relates to the district’s future operational status."

For Horry County, it was the second consecutive day with more than 80 confirmed cases and adds to a six-day stretch that has seen the county average 63.3 cases per day, coming after 23.8 cases in September and 38.5 in August.

According to Gayle Resetar, the chief operating officer at Tidelands Health, the network’s hospitals have seen a rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations over the past week, moving from an average of 3 to 5 in September to having 19 currently.

Resetar indicated that the current hospitalizations aren’t from a specific cluster, yet spread across multiple zip codes in both counties.

“It certainly never went away, but we were lower in hospitalizations,” Resetar said. “Of the hospitalizations we are seeing, it’s not exclusively Horry County.”

Horry County’s hospital bed occupancy is currently at 91.2 percent, with 623 of 683 beds currently filled. In Georgetown County, the occupancy rate is 100 percent, with all 183 beds taken.

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, healthcare systems up and down the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast are bracing for an annual foe — the flu.

According to Resetar, Tidelands has seen a surge in hospitalizations due to the flu in recent years, which causes concern considering the influx of coronavirus patients.

Getting a flu shot can help minimize the opportunity for the flu to send people to the emergency room.

“We know that vaccination rates is about 50 percent of the population — the idea of increasing flu vaccinations is that it can potentially keep you out of the hospital, out of the ED, even if you still get the flu on the vaccine, all the experts will agree that the symptoms you get are less severe,” Resetar said. “The goal of the vaccine is that you aren’t landing in the hospital this fall, this winter, this season.”

Resetar also pointed to the unknown — how events in the future can impact another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Over recent weeks, students have returned to school throughout Horry and Georgetown counties, while athletics have also kicked back into gear. Resetar was hesitant to point at any given action as to why the coronavirus has picked up steam again.

“We know that it is likely to be multi-factorial, to be any one thing, to be a smoking gun,” Resetar said. “There’s certainly COVID fatigue in the community, people are tired of wearing masks, being indoors. What we believe is that people can continue to stay safe, kids in school, sporting events or being outdoors or going into public areas, there is a way to do that safely.

“If not done with good diligence around the protection guidance from the CDC can provide a spur in cases. We’ve seen that on a national scale.”

Horry County’s 380 cases over the past six days is the most since July 29-Aug. 3, giving indications that the numbers are reminiscent of those in July and August, when schools were already grappling with the idea of starting the school year virtually, with a potential fall sports season a back burner subject.

Resetar says it should act as a reminder that the community can’t let its guard down.

“It’s nothing like we were in the summertime, but the caution of really trying to get the community to really heed the warning, understand it never left, it’s still here, let our guard down in terms of masking and social distancing — we just can’t do that,” said Resetar.

“It’s not over, and it’s not going to be over for awhile.”