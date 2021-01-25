HCS elementary schools to return to full-time, in-person; 'lost more kids to suicide'

CONWAY — Horry County Schools announced on Monday night that as of Feb. 8, elementary school students will return to brick-and-mortar education full-time.

Velna Allen, the HCS director of student services, indicated that the district would continue to monitor COVID-19 in schools, including the ability to have enough staff within the schools to operate in-person.

Allen was sitting in for Superintendent Rick Maxey, who announced he had contracted COVID-19 after the last board meeting on Jan. 11.

Ken Richardson, the HCS Board of Education chairman, continued to point to plexiglass installation as the reason for the return to full-time, in-person instruction.

“We did not spend $5 million plexiglass to keep these kids at home,” Richardson said.

Richardson went on to say that both middle and high schools will return to full-time, in-person schooling by attendance area once plexiglass installation is complete.

“It’s time to take back hope for the children,” Richardson said. “We’ve lost more kids to suicide than COVID.”

Richardson pointed to a promise that the board made in May to get students and teachers back in the classroom.

“Doing exactly what we said we were going to do,” Richardson said. “We’re trying to keep these promises.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.