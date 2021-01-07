HCS board member John Poston hospitalized with COVID-19

CONWAY — John Poston, vice chairman for the Horry County Board of Education and District 8 representative, is hospitalized and on a ventilator due to COVID-19, according to board Chairman Ken Richardson.

As late as last week, Poston and Richardson were working on arranging committees, but Poston indicated they couldn’t get together in person because he wasn’t feeling well.

Richardson found out a few days later that Poston had been hospitalized and now receives daily updates from Poston’s family.

“John is as strong as an ox,” Richardson said. “If anyone can take this on, that’s John.”

This is the second case of COVID-19 on the Horry County school board, with Janice Morreale falling ill in March.

Richardson indicated that Monday’s board meeting will go on as scheduled, a night when Poston was to be sworn in.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Richardson said. “We can’t wait to welcome him back after he beats this thing.”

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.