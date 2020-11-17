Green Sea Floyds boys hoops teams forced into quarantine; HCS adds 15 positive cases in 48 hours

GREEN SEA — With the start of the season just weeks away, the Green Sea Floyds junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams find themselves in quarantine due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 test, according to a source close to the situation.

Horry County Schools confirmed that both teams are in quarantine.

It is unclear if the positive test is within the team.

According to the anonymous source, there are dozens of absences at GSF on Tuesday.

The positive test comes amid a November rise in local cases, with Horry County averaging 58.9 new cases per day, which is the county’s worst since July.

For Horry County Schools, there has been an additional 15 cases reported on the district’s online COVID-19 portal over the past 48 hours, including eight students. This leaves HCS with 57 total active cases, with 36 among students and 21 with staff.

According to the portal, there are two active cases at GSF, while four staff members are in quarantine. HCS does not report students in quarantine.

The two basketball teams follow a number of teams that participated in fall athletics in being forced into quarantine due to a positive test, including the GSF cheerleading squad.

The winter sports season commenced after the South Carolina High School League unanimously approved its winter sports guidelines on Oct. 29.

Basketball practices started on Nov. 2, with scrimmages approved as of Nov. 12 and regular-season games slated for Nov. 30.

According to the SCHSL, it will follow Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order, which says indoor venues can only hold 50 percent of capacity or 250 persons, whichever is lower.

The league requires masks to be worn at all times, aside from athletes who are actively competing.