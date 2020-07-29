Grand Strand school leaders continue to assess reopening during COVID-19 pandemic

Final decisions are still up in the air about how — and when — students will return to school across the Grand Strand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Education leaders in both Horry and Georgetown counties have released detailed options for instruction, which includes plans for virtual, in-person and a hybrid model that encompasses both virtual and in-person styles of learning. School districts are continuing to monitor new coronavirus cases ahead of final decisions being made.

Horry County Schools plans to decide on final instruction options Monday.

“Right now, we’re just watching the numbers,” said Ken Richardson, chairman of the Horry County Board of Education. “We want to get the kids back in the classroom face-to-face. That’s our ultimate goal.”

HCS will decide on sanitation practices district wide, as well as any face mask guidelines, Richardson said, adding that the district’s priority is safety.

“We want to see the kids back in the school,” he said. “But it needs to be safe.”

After virtual board meetings since the start of the pandemic, Horry County’s school board plans to hold an in-person meeting Monday night at the district office.

Both Horry and Georgetown counties plan to start the academic year Sept. 8.

Georgetown County School District plans to make a decision on how schools will reopen Aug. 10.

GCSD Superintendent Keith Price said in a Wednesday seminar the district is continuing to evaluate and consider options.

“A lot of these things don’t have easy answers and we are still working to find solutions,” he said. “Hopefully this is a temporary plan.”

Students have until Monday to submit applications for one semester of virtual learning, but are able to withdraw their applications until Aug. 14.

The South Carolina Department of Education approved reopening plans for six counties across the state Monday. Most plans include several options for students, including back to school five days a week, a hybrid option and virtual learning.

The department announced last week there will be “significant changes” to the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, with students being required to wear face masks on school buses and ridership on buses being at 50 percent occupancy.