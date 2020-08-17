Georgetown Public Works shut down due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The city of Georgetown said their entire Department of Public Works is shut down and under quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

"We have potential exposure so we are taking every precaution," said city administrator Sandra Yudice.

Yudice said the quarantine began Friday after they were notified an employee tested positive for the virus late that day.

As such, city officials announced Monday that the residential garbage route will not be picked until Thursday. They are working with a temporal contractor, GFL Environmental, in garage and yard debris assistance throughout the week.

"The city requests your patience while we go through this situation and make arrangements to provide uninterrupted services," officials said.

On Monday, a death in Georgetown County was reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the county's total to 26, including seven over the past week.