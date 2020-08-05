Georgetown doctor describes his COVID-19 battle and recovery

For Dr. James Principe, the coronavirus is personal — on multiple fronts.
Principe is no stranger to the virus working at Tidelands Health hospitals as a certified internal medicine physician and associate chief medical officer. As a hospitalist, he has treated dozens of infected patients and seen symptoms of every kind in the past four months.
On July 3, the battle against COVID-19 became his own.
As he set out for home that evening, the 61-year-old felt tired, drained and worn out. He checked his temperature and had a fever of 100.8 degrees.
Something was wrong.
“I’m not a very sickly person, I’m a pretty healthy guy,” Principe said.
He contacted the employee health post and got a test the next day. He hunkered down for a few days with flu-like symptoms, waiting for his test results. During quarantine, he thought the illness would quickly pass and he could bounce back.
But those days would become some of the most bizarre sick days of his life.
“It’s not a joke," he said. "This is a serious illness.”
Principe faced relentless cycles of fever, chills, sweats, body aches, fatigue and many bathroom trips. About the fifth or sixth day, he was still having fevers and taking Acetaminophen – medicine used to relieve mild to moderate aches and pains and reducing fever – every six hours.
“It’s complicated,” he said referring to the disease. “It depends on the host. Not everybody reacts in the same way.”
Almost a week later, he asked Beth, his wife, to get a home pulse oximeter to measure his oxygen levels and found that his levels were low. A normal reading for oxygen saturation levels is 95 percent. His was 89.
“A lot of folks . . . they actually don’t get short of breath, but their oxygen levels can drop.”
He was mildly hypoxic, a dangerous condition in which the body becomes starved of oxygen.
Beth rushed her husband to the hospital where he stayed for three nights.
He received aggressive treatment, including a transfusion of convalescent plasma, a blood product rich in COVID-19 antibodies, because it was donated by someone recovered from the virus. He was also placed on Remdesivir and Dexamethasone, two medications that have shown promise in treating COVID-19.
He said he began to feel a difference quickly.
“I was still completely exhausted, but the fever and body aches stopped,” Principe said.
The fever and body aches eventually subsided and his oxygen levels slowly returned to normal. He is thankful to the the medical professionals that helped saved his life.
While faced daily with patients with the virus, Principe says he believes that he was infected closer to home.
“We’re very careful, and we take all the proper precautions,” he said. “I’ve been caring for COVID-19 patients for months without any problem. I truly believe I’m safer at work than going to the supermarket.”
He pauses for a moment before he speaks again — this time his voice firm.
“I’m a doctor,” he says. “This is what we do.”