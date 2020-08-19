Georgetown County adds 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, pushes county total to 30

Georgetown County had three new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two of the deaths were classified as elderly and the third was a young adult, aged 18-34. Since Aug. 12, there have been 10 confirmed deaths in the county.

Georgetown also added 13 new cases, increasing the county total to 1,559 with 30 deaths. The county remains at full bed capacity at area hospitals.

Horry County added 32 new cases with health officials still investigating one death in the county. Currently, the county has a total of 8,919 cases and 163 deaths. Hospital bed occupancy in the county increased to 84 percent, jumping by more than 7 percent.

As testing is one of the biggest tools in stopping the virus, there has been demand for more testing in the Grand Strand area.

“We are committed to providing convenient testing opportunities for the people of our region,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health.

Resetar said Tidelands Health is providing two locations for free drive-thru events in Horry and Georgetown counties — scheduled for every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and Friday in Myrtle Beach at the following locations:

Every Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. (or while supplies last), Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island

Every Friday, 2-5 p.m. (or while supplies last), Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach

South Carolina announced 704 new cases and 17 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 107,274 cases and 2,248 deaths. The 17 deaths came from Aiken, Beaufort, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg.

Officials are still investigating one virus-related death from Horry County.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,487.24

Horry: 2,518.92

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.3 percent

Horry: 7.25 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 6

Horry: 42

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 9