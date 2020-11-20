For a second time, St. James High cheerleaders are in quarantine, although coaches are not

MURRELLS INLET — For the second time in two months, the St. James High School cheerleading squad is in quarantine due to a positive test from a teammate, Horry County Schools confirmed.

In total there are 21 student-athletes in quarantine, with HCS indicating that those that tested positive during the first incident in October did not have to quarantine this time, citing protocols from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"Current CDC guidance states that individuals who tested positive within the last three months and remain asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine after new close contact with a COVID-19 case," DHEC told the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

HCS did indicate that no coaches are in quarantine at this time, but denied requests to elaborate on the circumstances that allowed that to happen.

DHEC did offer that it would "indicate that coaches weren't identified as close contacts to the positive case through our contact tracing investigation with school officials."

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for the student-athletes began on Nov. 14, meaning they will be eligible to return to school on Nov. 30.

Both St. James and Conway High School — the latter also in quarantine as of Nov. 12 and facing scrutiny due to a trio of cheerleaders attending a class at a local gymnastics venue despite mandatory quarantine orders — participated in the Cobra Cheer Classic at Cane Bay High School in Summerville on Nov. 7.

Other schools involved were Summerville High School, Berkeley High School, Wando High School, Fort Dorchester High School, West Ashley High School and Ashley Ridge High School.

When asked about the protocols in place for cheerleaders, including temperature checks and health questionnaires, HCS did not offer comment.

HCS did indicate that contact tracing was performed at St. James High, but did not confirm if any classmates of the student-athletes were told to quarantine.

The district has consistently said that in order to be deemed at risk for exposure, that it takes being within 6 feet of the already exposed for 15 minutes. Each high school class is at least 90 minutes in length.

According to HCS’ COVID-19 dashboard, which features numbers based on self-reporting, St. James High currently has 3 active cases among students, while one member of the school staff is in quarantine.

When questioned about its ability to report quarantine numbers among students, HCS refused comment.

St. James High is the district’s leader in total historic positive COVID-19 cases with 25, nearly double that of the next highest, with both Socastee Elementary and North Myrtle Beach High at 13 cases.

St. James High faced public criticism in October after its junior varsity football team participated in a game against Sumter despite knowing the players had been exposed to two positive COVID-19 cases among its players. It led to the Sumter County School District stating publicly that it had not been informed of the positive cases, while HCS denied that and indicated that they were told they could play by DHEC.

DHEC said it ultimately does not have the power to tell a team to play or not play.