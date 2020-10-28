Feeling lonely at prenatal visits during COVID? You are not alone.

HORRY COUNTY — Imagine sharing the excitement of having your first child with your significant other and family, only to learn that you'll be going to prenatal visits alone.
Furthermore, the birth, often witnessed and supported by soon-to-be grandmothers who have been through the birthing process, will not be allowed in the delivery room.
It's an unfortunate and lonesome predicament dozens of mothers have faced — or will face — due to COVID restrictions in hospitals across the Grand Strand and throughout the nation.
Melissa Paiva-Salisbury, assistant professor of psychology at Coastal Carolina University, said she and her husband have two children, so she's been through the prenatal appointments and she sympathizes with moms-to-be.
"I think these are unique challenges that women face during a pandemic and I don't know that there are easy solutions," she said. "I think that it's adding stress to women during an already stressful time."
Salisbury sad she has spoken to some women who have been able to bring at least one person in the room of prenatal appointments, so there has been some flexibility at certain doctors' offices.
"It can be very emotional for women when they are expecting," she said. "Sometimes it's joy, sometimes it's worry, sometimes it's sadness where they have lost a previous child and carrying a new child may bring up that sadness. So every woman has her own feelings when she is attending those visits, so having a support person with you is really important."
Salisbury said she hopes providers are considering all of those emotions when providers are developing policies for pregnant women.
"While it's great that they have one, I think this does present a challenge for women. Maybe your husband isn't the type who can support you in that moment, so now you have to choose between having your husband there or having your mom or your sister, who is going to be really supportive."
At Conway Medical, prior to COVID, three people were allowed in the labor and delivery room with with the mother during labor and birth.
After delivery, one person was allowed to stay with the mom at all times, including overnight.
Since COVID, The Birthplace at CMC has allowed one visitor per patient during labor, delivery and post-delivery.
At Tidelands Health, pre-COVID rules allowed up to five people before the delivery and then three during the delivery, said Dr. Eduardo Martinez. Now, Tidelands only allows one.
"Here we've done a really good job of creating a culture of safety," Martinez said. "All patients are screened ahead of time as well as when they get here."
Martinez said Tidelands also provides a virtual tour of its labor and delivery unit at Waccamaw Hospital on its website for prospective parents to tour it before checking in.
After the baby is born, Martinez said, the parents and their baby can room together.
"We are a very baby-friendly hospital, where the baby will be rooming in with the mom and dad or significant other in the room," he said.
Salisbury said if pregnant women are forced to go to prenatal visits alone, she has some tips.
"I think you can think about what self care means to you during this stressful time, and make sure that you are incorporating self care and thinking about self-care," Salisbury said. "Oftentimes, we're stressing about if the baby's OK and if everything else is OK, and not thinking about ourselves as moms. And that really starts from the moment we conceive.
"So making a plan for that and being flexible in that plan... Really thinking about those choices before you have to make them can help it feel less stressful and help you manage your stress during those times. Talking about it with your husband or with your mom and those other people who are important to you and see if you can work out a plan that maybe is not your most ideal plan, but the second-next best."