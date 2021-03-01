Disparate COVID-19 vaccine news for 2 Myrtle Beach-area hospitals; CCU to allow events

CONWAY — While Tidelands Health is celebrating a record-breaking allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine for the coming days, Conway Medical Center will receive 80 percent less than its counterparts.

Tidelands announced on March 1 that it will receive 6,000 first doses this week — 3,500 of Pfizer and 2,500 of Moderna.

The latter is a one-time allocation from the Pee Dee Region of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Tidelands indicated that it intends to administer all 6,000 doses within 7 days of receipt.

According to Tidelands, it has doled out more than 26,900 doses of vaccine to date, including more than 20,900 doses to seniors 70 and older — most of which received it at either the Tidelands clinics in Georgetown or Murrells Inlet.

“We are overjoyed by this influx of vaccine and what it means for our community,” said Gayle Resetar, Tidelands’ chief operating officer. “Nearly 10,000 people – primarily seniors 70 and older – remain on our waitlist awaiting a vaccine, and these 6,000 doses are a huge step forward as we work to vaccinate our community as quickly as the vaccine supply will allow.”

Meanwhile, Conway Medical Center will receive 1,170 first doses and 1,170 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week — half of what it requested.

Last week, CMC received 1,170 first doses and 2,340 second doses, the latter representing an increase due to an influx of first doses administered in the first week of February.

According to a CMC spokesperson, the medical outlet has nearly 4,500 on the waiting list for a vaccine appointment, while receiving more than 40,000 appointment requests to date. CMC is scheduling appointments into early April, with anyone 65 and older able to get put on the waiting list at conwaymedicalcenter.com.

CMC has the ability to do 3,600 vaccines per week, with its clinic currently running 7 days per week.

As of March 1, CMC was awaiting word from DHEC if the new and FDA-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would be made available and, if so, when delivery could be expected.

A shift in operations at Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina University announced on March 1 that it will be moving into Phase 2 of its “Coastal Comeback COVID-19 Operations Plan,” which ultimately gives more flexibility to face-to-face experiences across campus.

The phase still requires face coverings, proper hygiene and physical distancing.

CCU reported 5 cases on campus for the week of Feb. 18-24, it’s best week with students on campus since the second week of December.

The primary change that Phase 2 brings about is the ability for face-to-face events and experiences to occur, including student organizations. The events will be bound by rules from DHEC, CDC and the CCU Activities, Events, and Experiences Screening Committee.

Events that meet the requirements can begin on March 9, with the normal 14-day request period waived as long as requests are submitted by March 4.

According to the Phase 2 plan, the following are taken into consideration before an event is approved:

Limits on capacity for physical distancing as well as sanitization requirements will be a major factor in decision-making.

Approvals will be dependent upon guidance from the Emergency Management Executive Group (EMEG).

Events with expected attendance of 100 or more participants will also be reviewed by the EMEG before final approval.

Other areas of the campus will now be available to students, including the climbing wall, Williams-Brice gym for free play and scrimmages for club sports.

In addition, guest speakers and lecturers are allowed on campus, as are official visitors with prescheduled appointments. Members of the general public are allowed on campus, although they must follow health protocols such as physical distancing and mask wearing.

The university is encouraging those who experience a violation of the Phase 2 protocols to submit their report, ideally with photos and video, to scheduling@coastal.edu. Violations can lead to both departments and organizations being banned from hosting events for the rest of the semester.

Grand Strand Health pays it forward

Grand Strand Health has chosen not to charge patients who were tested or had treatment related to COVID-19, indicating that anyone that made up-front payments will be receiving a full refund.

To date, HCA Healthcare has returned more than $6 billion in CARES Act funding.

“Our goal is to always do the right thing by our patients, our colleagues and our community,” said Mark Sims, chief executive officer of Grand Strand Health. “We’re proud to be able to offer another level of support for our patients and their families during this difficult time.”

Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 mask mandate

Brenda Bethune, the mayor of Myrtle Beach, has extended the city manager’s executive order that requires the use of a cloth face mask in enclosed areas of retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal care businesses, professional services, gyms and fitness centers, as well as other locations.

According to the ordinance, retail, restaurant and accommodation staff must wear masks when in a public area or working with the public.

Violations of the mask ordinance are civil infractions with a fine of up to $100.

The ordinance is now in place through March 31.