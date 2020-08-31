DHEC reports one new coronavirus-related death in Horry County

Horry County had one additional coronavirus death from an elderly resident on Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county saw a decrease in single-day confirmed cases from 27 announced on Sunday to 17 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 9,287 and 174 deaths since March.

For a third consecutive day, DHEC reported no deaths in Georgetown County, while six new coronavirus cases were announced for the county — bringing the total to 1,681 and 36 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 73.8 percent in Horry County and 97.1 percent in Georgetown County.

South Carolina announced 651 new confirmed cases and 12 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 117,333 and 2,588 deaths. The 12 deaths came from Beaufort, Charleston, Florence, Horry, Lee, Spartanburg, and Williamsburg counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,681.88

Horry: 2,622.85

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.39 percent

Horry: 6.72 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 50

Horry: 89

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 9