Cubicles for kids: Plexiglass in Aynor Elementary installed, students adapting

AYNOR — Inside Aynor Elementary School looks different.

Once open classrooms are now more reminiscent of an office space lined with cubicles. But instead of the 1980s office supply shade of beige, these cubicles are clear plexiglass, a stark reminder of the unusual pandemic conditions students across the county may return to in the spring.

“Teachers and students, children, are some of the most resilient individuals on earth,” said Principal Reggie Gasque, a veteran educator who actually attended Aynor Elementary as a kid. “Some of the kids have said they’re going to their office.”

Aynor Elementary was the first HCS school to have the plexiglass fully installed, with work continuing on others. The glass went in over a weekend, Gasque said, and students quickly adapted upon returning from Thanksgiving break on Monday.

Ashley Poston, the elementary school’s teacher of the year, said her students are adapting to the plexiglass surprisingly well. She tried to set an enthusiastic tone from the beginning, and the kids have understood the importance of social distancing.

Poston had her desks divided into quads with 6 feet between students. The arrangement allows her to teach normally and move around the classroom. Ultimately, she feels safe with the set up and her students have enjoyed seeing their friends again while in class.

“The kids were excited to have their own little space, and to be back with their friends ... I was a little bit shocked,” Poston said, adding that technology like iPads help work around some line-of-sight issues created by the plexiglass.

Some kids have compared their plexiglass to a cubicle, box and even a phone booth like in Superman movies.

“It’s like you’re Super Kid,” Poston told her students.

Kindergarten classes only have tables, not individual desks, so the plexiglass divides the table into four. Plexiglass is cleaned nightly by the janitorial staff.

In November, Horry County Schools voted to invest nearly $5 million in plexiglass with the spoken intention of giving students the option of a full time return to classrooms to start 2021. Remote learning would still be an option.

Currently, Horry County Schools is still under a hybrid model with in-person students only entering the school on designated days.

In total, 110,000 pieces of plexiglass were ordered in addition to 22,000 shields for the elementary schools. Funds were provided by the South Carolina Department of Education, with HCS paying for $300,000 in installation costs.

Plexiglass was installed across schools in Horry County over the last few weeks.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control briefed the HCS Board of Education on the effectiveness of plexiglass, citing that if the precaution was taken more students could be fit into a classroom at a 6-foot distance.

DHEC warned that plexiglass should not be a replacement for face masks being worn inside the schools.

HCS Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the period for parents to change how their students will attend school for the coming semester is approaching. Students currently in HCS Virtual will have from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14 to switch to in-person classes.

Students currently in the hybrid model will have from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22 to change to HCS Virtual.