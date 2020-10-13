COVID-19 in schools: Where the cases are in Horry, Georgetown counties

As more transparency is demanded by parents and teachers, both Horry and Georgetown counties are taking different approaches to providing data about active COVID-19 cases in schools.
Here is a look at where the schools stand as of Oct. 13.
The new Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard has provided more insight into the state of the virus spread in schools throughout the county. As of 4 p.m. Oct. 12, there are 30 active student cases, 21 active staff cases and 48 active staff in quarantine. Here is where the cases are:
- Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology: 1 active student; 2 staff in quarantine
- Adult Education Center: 1 staff in quarantine
- Aynor High School: 1 active student; 1 active staff in quarantine
- Aynor Middle School: 2 active students
- Carolina Forest Elementary: 1 active staff
- Conway Elementary: 1 active student
- Daisy Elementary: 1 active staff
- HCS District Office: 5 active staff in quarantine
- Forestbrook Elementary: 2 active students; 2 active staff in quarantine
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary: 3 active staff in quarantine
- Green Sea Floyds Middle & High School: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Homewood Elementary: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Kingston Elementary: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Loris Elementary: 2 active staff; 1 active staff in quarantine
- Loris High School: 1 active staff; 2 active staff in quarantine
- Midland Elementary: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Myrtle Beach Elementary: 1 active staff; 1 active staff in quarantine
- Myrtle Beach Middle: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Myrtle Beach Primary: 1 active staff
- North Myrtle Beach High: 4 active students
- North Myrtle Beach Middle: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Ocean Bay Elementary: 3 active students; 4 active staff in quarantine
- Ocean Bay Middle: 1 active staff
- Ocean Drive Elementary: 1 active staff; 1 active student; 2 active staff in quarantine
- Pee Dee Elementary: 1 active student
- Riverside Elementary: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Scholars Academy: 1 active staff in quarantine
- Seaside Elementary: 2 active students; 1 active staff in quarantine
- Socastee Elementary: 6 active staff; 4 active students; 4 active staff in quarantine
- Socastee High: 1 active staff; 1 active student; 4 active staff in quarantine
- South Conway Elementary: 2 active staff; 2 active staff in quarantine
- St. James High: 1 active staff; 5 active students; 3 active staff in quarantine
- Ten Oaks Middle: 1 active student
- Whittemore Park Middle: 1 active staff; 1 active student; 2 active staff in quarantine
The Georgetown County School District has indicated that it will not create its own dashboard, therefore leaning on the weekly report from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here are the schools affected by COVID-19 as of Oct. 8:
- Andrews Elementary School: 5 or less students
- Waccamaw Elementary School: 5 or less employees
- Waccamaw High School: 5 or less students
- Georgetown High School: 5 or less students
- McDonald Elementary School: 5 or less employees
- Maryville Elementary School: 5 or less employees