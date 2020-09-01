You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations increase in Horry County

  • Updated
COVID
Provided/SCDHEC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported three new coronavirus-related deaths from elderly patients in Horry County on Tuesday.

The county's cases went up by 21, bringing its total to 9,308 and 177 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in Georgetown County increased by eight on Tuesday, moving the county's overall cases to 1,686 with the county's death total remaining at 36, according to DHEC.

As SC coronavirus testing remains low, schools prep to ID cases among students

For Horry County, hospitalization rates increased from 73.9 percent to 75.9 percent, while Georgetown County hospital bed occupancy remains at 97.1 percent.

South Carolina announced 761 new confirmed cases statewide and 37 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 118,116 and 2,626 deaths. The 37 deaths were reported from Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter and Union counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,689.85

Horry: 2,628.78

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.37 percent

Horry: 6.74 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 56

Horry: 96

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 9

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

