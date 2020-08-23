Coronavirus cases, deaths decrease in Horry County; deaths rise in Georgetown County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced no coronavirus-related deaths in Georgetown and Horry counties on Sunday.
Horry County added 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.
The county saw a slight decrease reporting six coronavirus deaths this week and 185 new cases compared to last week's 11 deaths and 235 cases. Horry County now has had a total of 9,037 positive COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths.
DHEC announced five new COVID-19 cases in Georgetown County, bringing its total number of positive cases to 1,632 since the start of the pandemic. From Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, there were 10 deaths and 106 cases in the Georgetown County compared to six deaths and 118 cases the previous week. There have been 35 deaths deaths due to the virus in the county.
For hospital bed occupancy, Georgetown County is at 94.9 percent, with seven beds available and Horry County is at 78.8 percent with 142 beds available, according to DHEC.
South Carolina announced 663 new confirmed cases and eight additional deaths bringing the total to 110,658 and 2,380 deaths. The deaths were reported from Anderson, Chester, Darlington, Greenwood, Lancaster, McCormick and Oconee.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,600.51
Horry: 2,552.24
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.4 percent
Horry: 7.1 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 32
Horry: 59
Probable deaths
Georgetown:0
Horry: 9