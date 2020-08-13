Conway Medical Center permits new visitation at hospitals for non-COVID patients

CONWAY, S.C. — Conway Medical Center agreed to allow one visitor for each non-COVID-19 overnight patient starting Aug. 13.
Each outpatient surgical and endoscopy patient will also be allowed one visitor from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CMC will continue to screen all patients and visitors with questions about symptoms and possible exposure to someone with the coronavirus. Temperatures will also be checked prior to entering the hospital. The main lobby entrance is closed, so visitors must enter the facility through the Patient Services entrance at the rear of the building.
"CMC recognizes the impact visitor restrictions have on our patients and families, and we hope the case numbers continue to drop so we can continue to allow visitors in the hospital," said Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer of CMC.
Officials advise anyone has flu or pneumonia like symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or chills to not enter the hospital to visit another patient.
Richardson said the new restrictions are due to the declining number cases around the Grand Strand area, but asks everyone to take precautions.
"While we are easing our visitor restrictions in light of fewer COVID-19 cases in our area and are cautiously optimistic that the fewer cases will be an ongoing trend, we do want to remind everyone this is not the time to ease off on taking precautions. Please, wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands," said Richardson.
For more information, go to ConwayMedicalCenter.com for a complete list of CMC’s providers and locations.