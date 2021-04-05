Conway ends COVID-19-related mask mandate as of April 6; mayor in opposition

CONWAY — The city of Conway's mask mandate and state of emergency will end at 9 a.m. on April 6.

Conway's City Council voted to end both during their council meeting on April 5.

"I think we are getting so close to a place that ... we can leave people up to their own devices," said Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy, in opposition of ending the mandate. "I just think not today."

With the end of Conway's State of Emergency restaurants, which had the ability to have additional dining or curbside pickup, will have 30 days to work with County Administrator Adam Emrick to decide if they would like to make it permanent.

The Trestle Bakery, Groucho's Deli and Pickled Cucumber were three restaurants Emrick said utilized the service.

Horry County has a total of 28,313 COVID-19 cases, according to The Post and Courier's case tracker.

Councilmember Shane Hubbard said when he was at a Home Goods in Myrtle Beach he saw residents wearing masks. He added people have more of a personal responsibility to wear a mask.

While the city of Myrtle Beach's mask mandate does not require business owners to enforce masks anymore, a majority of corporate business are still enforcing masks.

According to Home Goods website, masks are required for both employees and customers.

Conway's City Council voted 4-3 in favor of ending both mandates.