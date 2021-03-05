CMC 'very disappointed' over COVID-19 vaccine shipment; will still start HCS inoculations

CONWAY — Frustration with the Governor’s Office and state health department has reached a boiling point at Conway Medical Center.

The hospital found out March 5 that it would not be receiving its requested 11,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week.

CMC has consistently received less than 50 percent of its requests throughout February, with the March 5 allotment representing 2,340 first doses of a requested 5,850 on its way to the medical outlet.

It also requested 5,840 second doses for the coming week, but the hospital will not find out if they will get them until early next week.

“We are extremely frustrated and very disappointed. We keep hearing there is more vaccine on the way, but we are not receiving it," said Brian Argo, CMC’s chief financial officer.

Argo said the Governor’s Office and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control need to provide the hospital what it needs on a weekly basis to meet community vaccination needs.

“They are not holding up their commitment to get us more vaccine," he said. "This is not a hospital problem, but a supply chain problem.”

Despite the setback, CMC will begin to vaccinate Horry County Schools teachers in a two-day event starting on March 12, using a portion of the 2,340 first doses it is scheduled to receive, with the remainder going to already scheduled appointments.

Further details for teachers, including appointments, are being worked out with HCS.

At the last HCS Board of Education meeting, school officials indicated that teachers would be vaccinated in order of last name.