Citing COVID-19, HCS to move to full-time distance learning upon return from Winter Break

MYRTLE BEACH — In a sudden change of direction, Horry County Schools announced to staff members on Monday afternoon that it would be moving to remote instruction when the district returns from Winter Break, a source close to the situation relayed to the Post and Courier Myrlte Beach.

Pointing to the surge in cases throughout Horry County and within the district after Thanksgiving break, HCS will now operate in full-time distance learning from Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 11-15.

“In reviewing COVID-19 case data for HCS following student holidays, both current positive cases and staff quarantines rose following breaks. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, HCS experienced an increase in COVID-19 positive cases that were dispersed around the District, as well as an increase in the number of staff members placed in quarantine,” the note read.

“Though staff quarantines do not mean that individuals placed in quarantine have COVID-19, this safety measure for employees identified as close contacts of a positive case may impact a brick-and-mortar school’s ability to conduct face-to-face classes. Further complicating matters, from Dec. 23, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021, HCS will not be able to track and record COVID-19 case data as accurately as we would under normal operations.”

The district pointed to both of these factors in making the decision, while also indicating that the extended holiday break in front of students and staff members makes it difficult for the district to track data.

According to the note to staff, “no students will be in the school buildings.” Meanwhile, teachers will “provide instruction to students through the virtual environment and will not report to there respective schools.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In a separate note to parents, Superintendent Rick Maxey indicated that athletic events will continue over the Winter Break.

“The District’s Health and Safety Services Department will continue to monitor teams, and should COVID-19 issues arise, individual athletes and/or entire teams may be quarantined,” Maxey said. “A decision regarding all regularly scheduled athletic and extra-curricular activities for the first two weeks of January will be made and communicated near the end of winter break based upon data available at that time.”

On Saturday, the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach published a letter signed by the district’s 21 high school athletic trainers that called for the temporary halt to sports, suggesting Jan. 4 as the earliest possible restart date, while also expressing concern that the trainers would not be active with the teams due to it being Winter Break.

The note was delivered to Velna Allen, HCS chief officer for student services, and Tammy Trulove, HCS director of health and safety services.

Messages into the district office on Friday for further clarification on this recommendation had not been returned as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

Athletic trainers have indicated that the district is “under reporting” the number of winter sports teams currently in quarantine.