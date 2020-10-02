CCU sees new on-campus COVID-19 cases decline for second straight week

CONWAY — For the second consecutive week, the number of new COVID-19 cases on campus at Coastal Carolina University declined, with the university announcing 14 new cases on Friday via its public dashboard.

There are currently 24 students in isolation and 44 in quarantine.

The weekly average for those in quarantine dropped to 50, with the university’s peak coming on Sept. 16 when they reported an average of 183 students.

In addition, the weekly average for those in isolation also declined, moving to 30 from a peak of 101, also on Sept. 16.

All of the figures released on Friday are as of Sept. 30.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

According to the dashboard, the university has had 306 cumulative cases on campus since June 8, with 283 cases among students, 22 with faculty and staff and 1 campus affiliate.

In September, the university has logged 231 cases among on-campus students.

The numbers are comprised of those that are tested at the university’s health center, as well as those that choose to self-report if their test was taken off-campus.

After starting the semester fully virtual, students have returned to hybrid learning in September, with classes actively taking place on campus throughout the week.