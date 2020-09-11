CCU reports 57 new COVID-19 cases among students; 80 in isolation

CONWAY — A week ahead of welcoming 5,000 fans to Brooks Stadium for its football home opener, Coastal Carolina University is reporting 57 new positive COVID-19 cases among students since Sept. 3 — a significant 7-day jump according to the school's website dedicated to the coronavirus.

An additional four staff members also tested positive from Sept. 3-9.

The number of students currently in quarantine is 162, representing 4.6 percent of the campus residential population. The weekly average of students in quarantine went from 38 on Sept. 2 to 139 on Sept. 9.

There are 80 students currently in isolation, which is 2.3 percent. The weekly average rose from 27 on Sept. 2 to 82 on Sept. 9.

From June 8 to Sept. 9, the university is reporting that there have been 183 cumulative positive cases among students and faculty, with 163 students (residential and non-residential), 19 faculty/staff and one affiliate.

The sharp increase comes just under a month since Coastal Carolina hosted move-in for students, moving into Phase 1 of the university’s Coastal Comeback Plan. The first phase is a “soft comeback” that returned students to campus, with classes online to begin with.

Before the semester started, students took a pledge to follow social distancing and mask rules in an attempt to keep the campus as free of COVID-19 as possible.

On Aug. 21, Interim Vice President for Students Affairs Peter Paquette sent a note to faculty and students indicating that “partying” was proving to be an issue — and that it threatened the opportunity to keep students on campus.

“We have received concerns over parties/large gatherings. Allow me to be abundantly clear — partying has no place at CCU this fall. Partying is a direct threat to others’ lives and to the success of the on-campus experience this fall. Partying demonstrates to your peers and to Teal Nation your clear disregard for others. If you cannot engage in college life without parties this fall, please opt to take classes fully online from a remote location,” Paquette wrote.

He’d go on to point to other campuses that had to shut down, as well as steep penalties for those not following the rules.

“Some campuses have already moved to fully online formats. Others have suspended students for partying. I am confident we have the ability to not be in either of those positions, but it will take your commitment. It will take all of us holding each other accountable,” Paquette said.

The school has not yet reached its threshold to cause the closure of campus.

“The COVID-19 Transition Advisory Group has identified specific metrics and are performing regular risk assessments of the campus to guide movement within the COVID-19 operational phases. The University remains in Phase 1,” said Martha Hunn, CCU’s associate vice president and chief communication offer.

In Paquette's Aug. 21 note, he made sure to utilize a student voice in driving home his point about how quickly things could change on campus.

The student wrote:

“The majority of the on-campus community hasn’t even been here for 14 days yet. Which means, those who have been walking in packs looking for a party in Quail most likely haven’t shown symptoms yet. Maybe some people don’t care because it seems likely that we will all be sent home anyway. I’ll agree that’s likely, but getting sent home is up to us. If we follow all the protocol that CCU, the CDC, and the local government has given us, we will most likely stay here longer.

“If we say it’s not worth even trying and act like some people have been acting, get ready to pack your rooms.”