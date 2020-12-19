Athletic trainers to HCS leaders: 'Pause all athletic activities' immediately

CONWAY — With 21 high school athletic trainers putting their name to it, Horry County Schools received a letter on Dec. 14 recommending that all winter sports be halted for the time being.

With a trainer indicating that HCS is “far under-reporting” the amount of teams in quarantine due to either positive COVID-19 tests or exposure to one, the letter was addressed to Velna Allen, HCS chief officer for student services, and Tammy Trulove, HCS director of health and safety services.

Messages into both Allen and Trulove, as well as the communications team at HCS, were not immediately returned to indicate whether the note had been received or if any action will be taken as a result of it.

The trainers did not take the note lightly, according to one of them, as they understand the impact on winter athletes, but also says that the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county makes the move necessary.

“It’s out of control, as far as the number of teams in quarantine. The district, I don’t know if I want to say hasn’t been truthful, but they haven’t accurately relayed the amount of teams in the county that have actually been in quarantine,” one of the trainers said on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution from the district office.

A trainer indicated that every high school trainer in the county supported the note sent to the district office, which read:

“As athletic trainers, our main responsibility is the health and safety of the student-athletes. We are tasked first and foremost with the prevention of injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 has certainly added a new concern for us as we have worked hard since May to develop and enforce policies which are aimed at protecting the students and staff of our athletic programs. As a whole, the district athletic programs were successful at mitigating these risks during our fall season.

Given the recent rise in cases in Horry County and more importantly the increasing number of athletic teams which have entered quarantine in the past two weeks — we, the athletic trainers of Horry County Schools, recommend the pause of all athletic activities including practices, games and conditioning until conditions are more favorable. While we recognize the implications of this recommendation, we believe it is in the best interest of our athletes, staff and community to temporarily pause all activities related to athletics until we are able to better mitigate the risk. The increasing number of individuals placed in quarantine has removed students from their classrooms, staff from their responsibilities and has a ripple effect within our communities. We are concerned the same teams might be place in quarantine a 2nd time which we ill again result in students missing vital time in the classroom which is especially concerning as they prepare for their end of semester exams.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this important request. We do not take this request lightly and recognize the ramifications it is likely to have, but based on the current circumstances, the decisions of other districts to pause athletic activity and the fact we are on the front lines of this situation, we feel this is the most appropriate course of action at this time.

Thank you.”

The trainer says there is growing concern among the medical community associated with HCS that decisions are being “made in a vacuum,” with little regard for health and safety.

Horry County Schools has a total of 165 active cases of COVID-19 — the most this school year — and 282 staffers in quarantine as of Friday afternoon. The district has chosen not to report students, therefore athletes, in quarantine.

“The district just has not been particularly receptive to listening to us, as medical professionals, to what we have wanted to get them to understand,” the trainer said. “They’ve taken a position, and they are going to stick to that position regardless of what the people that are on the ground are telling them. I think that’s true of our athletic directors, too.”

In an email acquired by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, Socastee Principal Jeremy Rich sent a note to parents on Friday that indicated that he had been notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that an “individual on the Waccamaw High School Varsity Basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.” The Socastee boys basketball team played Waccamaw on Dec. 15.

Rich indicated that all contact tracing had occurred, and Socastee would not be required to quarantine despite the 32-minute length of the game. According to DHEC, “close contact” is someone that has been within 6 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more.

Rich indicated that concerned parents should reach out to the school nurse.

HCS did not immediately return messages asking for clarification of the situation at both high schools.

“It’s a shame that the decision makers at the top continue to want to turn a blind eye to what’s going on,” a trainer said.

There’s also an eighth-grade basketball player within the HCS district fighting for her life at MUSC after contracting COVID-19, also leading to other medical diagnosis.

A trainer pointed to HCS Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson and HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey, asking them to follow through on their promise.

“Ken and Rick both said that if even one child got sick or died, that opening the schools wouldn’t be worth it,” the trainer said. “We have a child fighting for her life, and yet here we are.”

The trainer also indicated that multiple teams under quarantine would be eligible to return to action over Winter Break — a time when all 21 HCS trainers will not be working.

This will leave coaches responsible for the daily wellness checks, something that the trainer indicated that they’ve been shown how to do, but have not been responsible for.

This is one of the reasons why the group of trainers asked for athletics to be shut down until at least Jan. 4, when school is scheduled to return.

HCS did not immediately return messages asking for the operations procedure for any team participating in practices or games over the Winter Break.

Many trainers believe the athletics timeout will need to go further due to the spread of COVID-19 within the community over the extended holiday.

And for the trainers, they point to a lack of leadership at the top unwilling to make “tough decisions.”

“I think that the school board has shirked their responsibility by turning it over to district administration. You have seen the fear that people have, and that’s a culture that has been around for as long as I have been here,” a trainer said. “You don’t say anything against the powers that be, one way or the other.

“I think they are putting the economic interests ahead of health and safety.”