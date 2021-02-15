As thousands wait for COVID-19 vaccine, DHEC questions Horry County employee distribution

CONWAY — Horry County Government has received an official inquiry from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control after a note promising the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all employees was made public by Johnny Vaught, the District 8 representative on Horry County Council.

The scrutiny comes as thousands of Horry County seniors and others in the Phase 1A category, which is determined by DHEC, are awaiting their first vaccine dose.

At Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Health, the waiting list is at 20,000 each — with Tidelands not yet registering those 65 and older due to a backlog in the supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The demand outweighing the supply has pushed DHEC to pay close attention to all distribution, so it is now investigating a Jan. 15 note from Horry County’s Human Resources Department to all 2,250 employees that said the county's Moderna vaccine allotment is “available to full-time, part-time, and temporary employees as well as volunteers and interns who work within the capacity of County departments.”

According to the note, only county identification was needed to receive the vaccine.

A weekly newsletter sent by the county on Feb. 12 indicated that “2,202 individuals affiliated with Horry County Government have volunteered and received the vaccine.”

It is unclear if all personnel received their vaccine through the Emergency Operations Center in the M.L. Brown Public Safety building, with Horry County Fire Rescue administering the doses.

Fire Rescue is one of three county government entities throughout South Carolina that have received permission from DHEC to receive and administer the Moderna vaccine, joining Clarendon County Fire and Rescue and Cherokee County Fire and Rescue.

DHEC indicated that HCFR must abide by the same rules as any other vaccine provider, limiting the distribution to those in Phase 1A, which includes “state/local government employees and their contractors who are mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in SC.”

Horry County’s aggressive approach for its employees piqued the interest of DHEC, which sent a note to Ben Larson, HCFR’s chief coordinator for vaccine distribution, on Sunday asking for an explanation for potentially “intentionally vaccinating individuals outside of the Phase 1A priority groups identified by the Vaccine Advisory Committee and promulgated by the Agency.”

The note goes on to ask for information on who has been vaccinated, how the effort was planned and executed, and “whether any incidental administrations were necessary to prevent or reduce vaccine waste.”

According to DHEC, as of Feb. 14, HCFR had distributed 1,818 first doses and 123 second doses.

While awaiting answers from HCFR, DHEC told the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach that it is monitoring providers closely to assure the general public that the vaccines are going to the proper Phase 1A individuals — and a lack of adherence could have repercussions.

“Our number one priority is to prevent additional deaths,” DHEC said. “Future vaccine allocations to individual providers may be reduced based on any lack of adherence to DHEC's phase guidelines.”

The county offered up a one-paragraph statement, pointing to DHEC’s “vaccination model” for maintaining “critical government functions.”

“Horry County Government has been administering the vaccine to essential employees, related personnel, and designees of essential employees and related personnel,” the statement read. “The guidance (from DHEC) continues to be that we administer the vaccine doses that we have been allocated as quickly as possible. As we receive more doses, we will expand our process with guidance from our state and federal partners.

“We understand that many of our community members are anxious to receive their vaccination, and we will continue to work with SCDHEC to assist with that mission. We remain committed to keeping our community safe.”

Vaught said his intent in providing the email to the media wasn’t to out the county for its vaccine- distribution practices, but instead to comply with public domain laws.

Vaught said he believes the county should be following the rules.

“I feel like that we should be following the guidelines, whatever those are,” said Vaught, who indicated that he was not yet aware whether or not the county was indeed following DHEC’s guidelines.

The 71-year-old said he has chosen not to get the vaccine for two reasons — a personal belief that it does not prevent the spread of the virus, as well as not wanting to take away a dose from anyone else who might need it.

“I didn't feel like, as an elected official, that I was entitled to get the vaccine ahead of anybody else,” Vaught said. “Police, fire and emergency personnel — those people should be the first that really should get it.”