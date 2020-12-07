56 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY — The J. Reuben Long Detention Center announced that 56 inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation in designated isolation units.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates are under “close observation of medical personnel.”

Inmates are only transferred to a hospital “when medical professionals deem it necessary.”

According to the HCSO, all detainees of the detention center are screened prior to entry to the facility, with each person asked a series of questions, as well as receiving a temperature check.

If the detainee answers affirmatively to any of the questions, they are fitted with a mask and examined further by a nurse.

All new inmates are put into a 14-day quarantine outside of general housing prior to being admitted into the general population unit.

According to HCSO, the detention center is following CDC guidelines and DHEC recommendations.

“Any COVID-19 inmate that receives a court ordered release will be provided with a mask prior to leaving the facility,” the HCSO release said. “They will be given instructions and informed of the requirement to contact DHEC upon release. Additionally, detention center personnel will notify DHEC of the individual’s identity and home address.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.