4 more Horry County schools report positive COVID-19 cases among students

  • Updated
S.C. DHEC is releasing COVID-19 numbers at South Carolina schools every Tuesday and Friday. To view the data, visit S.C. DHEC's website.

Cases of the coronavirus continue to climb in Horry County Schools, with four additional schools reporting positive student cases Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Forestbrook Middle, Midland Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary and Socastee High schools are reporting less than five student cases, DHEC reports.

Socastee High School marks the fifth high school in Horry County to report positive COVID-19 cases. Aynor High is reporting less than five faculty cases and Myrtle Beach High, North Myrtle Beach High and St. James High schools are reporting less than five student cases, according to DHEC.

Horry County Schools continues to operate in its hybrid phase, which includes two days in brick-and-mortar schools and three virtual instruction days.

Health officials did not report any new cases of the virus in Georgetown County public schools, though Waccamaw High and Andrews Elementary have previously reported less than five positive cases.

DHEC reports new cases of the virus in public and private schools on Tuesday and Fridays. 

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

Hannah Strong covers education in Horry and Georgetown counties. She is a native of Pawleys Island and graduate of Winthrop University. In her free time, she likes to read, surf and cook.

