Heading out for Thanksgiving? Upcoming "Test Before Turkey" event hopes to help

MYRTLE BEACH — As hundreds of South Carolinians are making plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, public health officials are warning that gatherings could become spreading grounds for the COVID-19 virus.

For those who plan on visiting family or friends, however, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are teaming up with Statehouse Rep. Russell Fry to hold a “Test Before Turkey” event on Saturday, Nov. 21.

“Families need fellowship; friends want to see each other. We need that, this year more than most. And along with practicing recommended health measures, having a clean test gives everyone that peace of mind and allows families to make informed decisions” said Fry, who represents the Surfside Beach area.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James High School on Highway 707. Attendees will be required to enter through the Salem Road entrance to the school.

Tests for the active virus will be provided free of charge, while results should be returned before most will begin traveling.

“Regardless of whether you get tested at this event or any other location, it’s important that you do,” Fry added.

Other free DHEC testing events ahead of Thanksgiving include: Wild Water and Wheels on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; CCU’s campus from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on upcoming weekdays plus Sunday.

In addition, local health departments have events running on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A full list of COVID testing sites can be found on DHEC’s website.

COVID-19 tests can tell if a person had the virus at the moment tested. To ensure a negative result doesn’t turn positive, after getting tested residents should continue to social distance, quarantine before traveling and wear a mask.

For the holiday itself, DHEC recommends virtual or low attendance events. While there will always be some risk of contracting the virus, keeping a small guest list, distance between diners and having a clean space will help limit the chance of spreading.