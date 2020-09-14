HCS reverses course, will let virtual students transfer to hybrid instruction

CONWAY — Amid an outcry from parents and students, Horry County Schools announced plans to re-open enrollment for students that would like to switch from HCS Virtual to the hybrid model that includes brick-and-mortar instruction two days per week.

HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey made the announcement at Monday night’s HCS Board of Education meeting — the first time the board has met since school resumed on Sept. 8.

HCS Virtual didn't start official instruction until Monday after pushing it back due to scheduling and technology obstacles.

The school district faced backlash after students were placed into certain instructional options, hybrid or virtual, after signing up for a different option. As all students were prepared to begin Sept. 8, HCS announced on the first day of school that its virtual option would not begin until Monday.

"We have some space that is available in the brick and mortar schools," Maxey said.

Maxey said students enrolled in the virtual option who wish to switch to the brick-and-mortar schools will be able to do so between Sept. 16-20. Parents and guardians have to commit by midnight on Sept. 20.

Students must stay in the virtual program until they receive a confirmation from their brick-and-mortar school saying the school has room for the students, Maxey said.

In addition, students enrolled in the brick-and-mortar hybrid learning will have the chance to transfer to HCS Virtual.

"Right now, our virtual school is massive," Maxey said, adding there are more than 14,000 students enrolled in HCS Virtual.

Parents and students will receive a notification Wednesday about the transfer process.

The news came as a potential bright outcome for what has been an otherwise dark situation for one Carolina Forest High School parent, who has been moved to tears after weeks-long interactions with the school district due to her desperation to switch her son back into brick-and-mortar due to his Attention Deficit Disorder diagnosis that he received this summer.

She chose to remain anonymous due to potential retribution for her child.

The family initially chose HCS Virtual for the senior, believing that it would be better for everyone’s health — a snap judgement after HCS gave parents seven days to decide whether or not they wanted to make the semester-long choice to attend HCS Virtual full-time.

After meeting the Aug. 10 deadline to enroll in HCS Virtual, the family received an unexpected email from the school’s principal, Gaye Driggers, on Aug. 13 offering the opportunity to opt out of HCS Virtual and back into brick-and-mortar. HCS representatives did not respond to multiple messages to verify the extension.

The note, with the subject line of “Important Information from Principal Driggers,” stated:

“If you no longer want your student enrolled in HCS Virtual School, reply to this email with a 'No.' If you have other questions, reply 'More Information by email' or 'Please call.' If you request information, please watch for an email or phone call. Ultimately, this is your decision, we just want to make sure you are well informed.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Already having second thoughts about her initial decision, the mom did message back to move her son to brick-and-mortar, stating “Please call.”

On Aug. 14, while at work, she did receive a call, but couldn’t pick up. Once she was off of work, there was no one to connect to.

Driggers’ note, nor the phone message, had indicated that there was a noon deadline on Aug. 14 in order to reverse the family’s decision.

On Aug. 17, she started calling, emailing and texting school officials, but to no avail.

“I did everything I was asked, on time, and it still didn’t matter,” said the parent of two, indicating that her daughter is already homeschooled.

She has pleaded with the district every week since, but had been denied, with follow-up communication to the school going ignored.

She connected with Maxey, who told her to connect with Driggers. She pushed back, wanting an audience with Maxey, who rejected the idea in a second note.

On Aug. 21, the parent wrote:

“Sir, With all due respect, I have pleased my case because I was never informed by anyone that there was a deadline at 12pm Friday. I still want to discuss this matter with you.”

Maxey pointed to his conversations with Driggers, as well as Boone Myrick (HCS Chief Academic Officer), Lee James (HCS Learning Services Principal Specialist) and April Scott (HCS Executive Director of Secondary Schools) in officially denying the request.

“The K-12 HCS Virtual Program application which you submitted states, 'Participation in K-12 HCS Virtual (full-time) requires a semester commitment. Parents/guardians may request to transfer at the change of the semester. Transfers may be approved as space allows,'” Maxey wrote.

“At the end of first semester, you may make a request of Ms. Driggers for your son to be transferred out of the K-12 HCS Virtual program. Ms. Driggers will review your request, and if space allows at CFHS, she will approve your request.

“In conclusion, your son cannot withdraw from the K-12 HCS Virtual Program, and that decision is final.”

The parent asked if there was an appeal process, a concept that she said the district has rejected — but will now will be unnecessary due to Maxey's 180-degree change of heart.

The ability to switch will allow for the parent to follow through on her promise to her son to not give up fighting, spurred by a simple conversation she had with him on Thursday.

He looked at her and said, “I’m not asking for much, I just want to go to school.”

Now he should get his chance.