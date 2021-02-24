Guatemala-founded restaurant eyeing new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Pollo Campero, a global restaurant chain with more than 300 locations around the world, is in the process of expanding, with hopes of bringing its first location to South Carolina.

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, the fast-food chain is investing in growth in the southeast and plans to bring its first location in the state to Myrtle Beach within the next year, said Sam Wong, the company's director of U.S. franchising.

"Part of what attracts Pollo Campero to Myrtle Beach specifically is the potential for economic growth as well as the tourism traffic," Wong said. "Pollo Campero really has something for everyone and appeals to a global palate."

The company is currently looking at a possible location at either Market Common or in the south Myrtle Beach area, Wong said. After selecting the location, the company plans to find a local franchise investor to lead the charge and develop the market with at least three locations, Wong said.

Customers love the restaurant's chicken, Wong said, which is made in three ways — fried, citrus-grilled and crispy. Its menu also features empanadas, mashed potatoes, 2-, 3- and 4-piece individual chicken meals and desserts.

"The menu at Pollo Campero is divided into two: individual meals and family meals, meaning it’s great for a quick lunch or a Friday night dinner with the family," Wong said. "Some of our menu items are a nod to its origins in Guatemala, such as the yuca fries and sweet plantains. We also offer flan, empanadas, and horchata and mango drinks."

The chain hopes to expand and bring 10 new locations to South Carolina in the next 5 years. The company recently announced a major expansion in the United States to bring 250 new locations across the country. Pollo Campero currently has about 75 locations in the country and 350 locations globally, including in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Spain.