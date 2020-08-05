Grandfather's quick thinking saves 3-year-old from drowning in family pool

No mother wants to even think about losing their child — much less come face to face with the possibility.

Tori Wildes is no different.

As she stared at her 3-year-old daughter Lorelei lying helplessly next to the fenced-in pool in Andrews, the child's lips blue due to a lack of oxygen, Wildes couldn’t help but having a fleeting thought.

“What if this was it? What if I am going to lose my baby girl?”

And then she heard a cough, a product of CPR provided by Lorelei’s grandfather.

Already on the phone with 911, the operator also could hear the life come back to Lorelei via the reactions from the entire family.

But she wasn’t out of danger. Water can remain in the lungs and cause further complications.

Instead of waiting on ambulance to get all the way to the grandfather’s house, she and her husband jumped in their car to meet the ambulance halfway.

Wildes carried Lorelei on her lap, with the youngster limp and lethargic — not common for the youngest of three children. The girl keeps her two brothers on their toes.

“She was breathing, but she wasn’t out of the woods,” Wilson said. “We just kept praying, that’s all we could do. It was in God’s hands.”

Facing a busy emergency room due to it being July Fourth, Lorelei was rushed inside, where health officials at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital worked with a telehealth team at the Medical University of South Carolina to discuss a treatment plan.

Out of an abundance of caution, the medical team chose to airlift Lorelei to MUSC, where they could keep a closer eye on her recovery.

Despite many hospitals restricting visitors due to the coronavirus, Wilson and her husband were able to be at Lorelei’s side once she arrived at MUSC.

It was there, at around 2 a.m., that Lorelei woke from a slumber and said, “Hey, mama.”

Wildes couldn’t help but take a deep breath and smile.

“My baby was going to be OK,” Wilson said.

Both at Tidelands Georgetown and MUSC, the focus on keeping COVID-19 patients away from those with non-virus emergencies is a challenge, although those showing symptoms of the virus are rushed off into a different area immediately.

Wildes noticed a difference, but never felt unsafe.

“We all have to take extra precautions, but we were able to be with Lorelei," Wildes said. "That’s all that mattered.”

At Tidelands Georgetown, the medical staff is finding itself appreciating the positive outcomes a bit more nowadays, as dealing with hundreds of coronavirus cases and the uncertainty that comes alongside can be challenging.

Kayse Blackmon, a registered nurse at Tidelands Georgetown, said that stories such as Lorelei’s provide the hope that the staff desperately needs.

“It makes our job very rewarding,” Blackmon said. “It makes you feel like you’re helping the community that you live in. Our job can definitely have the other side of it, which is very trying. This positive outcome makes you realize this is what I was born to do.”

Lorelei was back playing in her front yard only days after the incident, seemingly clueless to how close she was to a much different outcome.

Wildes’ biggest takeaway?

“My husband and I are already signed up for CPR classes,” Wildes said.