Grand Strand sewage isn’t being tested for COVID-19, but experts say it’s there

Sewer lines — and the stuff that flows through them — could become a tool that public health experts use to get ahead of the next pandemic.

Researchers with the University of South Carolina have collected samples from wastewater treatment facilities across the country since April to test for the coronavirus.

Although the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority is not a part of a study to see how prevalent coronavirus is in Myrtle Beach area wastewater, the research could influence how public health officials across the country monitor potential pandemics in the future.

And the results could show trends days ahead of human testing.

“For something like a pandemic, in the event we have another pandemic, we will have the stage set to use sewage surveillance,” said USC Arnold School of Public Health Professor Sean Norman.

Wastewater treatment facilities currently are not required to test for coronavirus in the sewage and there has been no documented cases of someone getting the virus from wastewater, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

However, public health officials know the virus is in wastewater with or without the study.

“It's been known for quite some time that the virus, like other SARS viruses, is shed in feces, it's expected that all wastewater treatment facilities, especially domestic and municipal facilities, are experiencing increased loadings of the viral particles,” according to DHEC officials. “No difference in this dynamic would be expected for GSWSA.”

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus illness, can be found in wastewater when someone with the virus, asymptomatic or not, flushes their waste down the toilet.

Researchers can then test the water, determine how much of the virus is in it and then develop models to estimate how many people along the sewer line have COVID-19.

Norman is working with state and federal public health agencies to create models that will use wastewater to track the coronavirus and any potential virus’ prevalence within a neighborhood, zip code or region.

“We are trying to understand the abundance of the virus in the sewage, but then relate that back to the cases that are within the zip codes we are testing,” he said. “We need all these pieces of the puzzle to be able to put it all together to understand whether we can eventually roll out a model that says when you will see a spike or valley in the abundance of SARS-CoV-2 in the sewage.”

Researchers are monitoring wastewater in eight locations across the state, with additional sites in Texas and California. GSWSA applied to be a part of the study, but due to the amount of water treatment facilities already involved and the capacity of the lab wasn't chosen.

“They did request to be part of this study early on, but we had already chosen sites and I was beyond capacity to do the testing with a turnaround time that I thought to be acceptable,” Norman said.

Samples are taken twice a week from participating facilities and then the data is compared to the results from DHEC’s confirmed coronavirus cases for zip codes.

Ultimately, the hope is to produce models that can use wastewater data to predict rises and spikes in the virus. While individual testing will still be needed, using sewage could become a key way public health leaders determine how common a virus is in society.

“We did some sampling along our coastline, in some more touristy areas. We began to see spikes during vacation season. Once the mandatory mask policies were put in masks across the state, at that point we saw, when those mask policies were put in place we started to see a decreasing trend that we continue to see now,” Norman said.

While sewage monitoring has been used to track opioids and other viruses, it has never been done on the scale Norman is doing now. Sample sites were chosen based on location, types of wastewater treatment facilities and the population of the surrounding area.

But before the research is deemed a success, Norman said his team needs to keep amassing data in order to test and ultimately prove that the method is useful to public health experts. The study will last through the end of the year, according to DHEC.

In the future, Norman said samples could be taken strategically along sewer lines to determine the prevalence of a virus in specific neighborhoods or along streets.

Norman sees his work as integral to the mission of the Arnold School of Public Health at USC. He hopes the work he and researchers are doing now will inform students and all South Carolinians of potential hazards in the future.

“We are here to provide our general public with good health advice. Public health is about prevention,” he said. “So if we are able to provide leading indicators through sewage surveillance, we might be able to, in the long run prevent public health crises.”