Grand Strand Health names Dr. George Helmrich as new Chief Medical Officer

Grand Strand Health announced on Sept. 29 that Dr. George Helmrich will be the new Chief Medical Officer for the health system. Helmrich said he chose to take the position at Grand Strand Health because it was a great professional opportunity for him and it brings him closer to his family.

“They’re all in South Carolina so I’m much closer,” he said. “I had a grandson three and a half weeks ago.”

Helmrich will replace Dr. Andy Schwartz, who retired at the end of August.

“He was well-liked and well-respected,” Helmrich said of Schwartz.

Helmrich most recently served as CMO at HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City Beach, Fla. Prior to his years in Panama City, he spent 16 years in the Greenville, S.C., area serving in various complex clinical and operational positions with Greenville Health System and as CMO of Baptist Easley Hospital. Helmrich has also been a Physician Surveyor for The Joint Commission.

“As we look to the future of our growing organization, we have placed an emphasis on searching for candidates who not only value our standards but also bring something different that positively contributes to our culture,” said Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “I’m excited to have Dr. Helmrich join our health system, and lead our efforts to deliver higher quality care.”

Helmrich received his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and he completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Carolinas Medical Center. His other education and training includes a Master of Business Administration in Health Care from Southern Wesleyan University, Master of Science in Bioengineering from Clemson University and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University.

Helmrich is grateful that his new team has been so accommodating, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have new guidelines, but it’s balanced off by the can-do attitude of our employees,” he said. “They haven’t complained about it and have made the best of it to provide great care.”

Helmrich is optimistic about what the future holds for himself and Grand Strand Health.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said. “It allows us to provide a greater opportunity to be the best at what we do.”