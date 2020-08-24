Grand Strand-area nonprofits scramble due to COVID-driven lack of donations

At this time of year, volunteers at Help4Kids are usually cramming backpacks full of school supplies, clothes and shoes for students of Horry County in their famed Backpack Buddies program.
This year, the events planned for both Harley Davidson locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach couldn’t happen because of COVID-19.
“Our school supplies are pretty much nonexistent,” said Bridget Brancato, events coordinator for Help4Kids. “We had two events where we fill the bus at the beginning of August that we postponed, and that’s two school buses full of school supplies that we normally get that we’re not getting this year.
"So that’s a big blow. That’s a big, big blow.”
With corporate donations down and older volunteers opting to stay home amid COVID-19 fears, nonprofits along the Grand Strand had to make changes this year into next in order to serve the community’s people and, in some cases, animals.
Brancato said Help4Kids was feeding about 3,000 children every weekend through the schools before the coronavirus struck the community earlier this year. Later, the organization discovered it was families who were in need of food and not just the kids, so their mission adjusted to feeding 500 families every week.
“We’ve been able to adapt to that and do that, but the problem has been that all of our big fundraisers due to COVID have been cancelled,” Brancato said.
Help4Kids thrives on donations, grants and fundraisers to operate. So far, Brancato estimates the organization lost about $150,000 in funding this year from cancelled fundraisers.
So, they’ve had to host virtual 5K runs and relied on area restaurants to donate meals for Help4Kids to deliver.
“The people have really stepped up,” Brancato said. “They’re pressed for money and trying to get people in their restaurants and bars, so what I’m trying to do on the Help4Kids side is trying to push the people that give to us, I try to give them a lot of publicity, be it through radio interviews or television. Trying to get people to support those who are supporting our community.”
Allison Gillespie, operations director for All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island, said their operation closed down in March and is still closed for walk-throughs. However, they did see an increase in appointments for adoptions during the quarantine.
“The adoptions picked up drastically the first month,” Gillespie said, adding the animal rescue usually houses between 45 and 75 dogs and 20 adult cats with about 60 kittens. “We had almost all of our dogs go to foster but nine. Same with cats. We were down to like eight cats in the building.”
All4Paws relies on its 200 volunteers to operate, and because many of them are older than 60, most opted to stop volunteering due to their susceptibility to the coronavirus.
“Those went away almost immediately,” Gillespie said. “That’s the first thing we lost. So it’s like, ‘What do we do now?’ Slowly they started coming back out to do certain jobs, but that’s probably been our biggest loss is our volunteers.”
She said aside from losing a few staff members to school starting soon, All4Paws is anticipating a $230,000 grant project from Petco to come to fruition this winter. The organization was granted the nation’s first Clinic in a Can, where they will provide certain veterinarian services in two 40-foot shipping containers. However, they still need about $25,000 in donations for the new clinic to be operational.
“2020 has been just crazy,” Gillespie said. “It’s been bad and good.”
The real test for the United Way of Horry County comes in September when it will launch its annual campaign for donations and employee contributions. Blakely Roof, the UWHC president and CEO, said the organization is planning on lower contributions.
“We expect to see a decrease in the amount of dollars pledged and donated,” Roof said. “We have budgeted conservatively for a 24 percent reduction in revenues. This spring, we did have an uptick in donations geared specifically toward COVID relief and we were able to bring in over $237,000 in outside grants for COVID relief efforts.”
Roof said that money has gone toward individual assistance for food, rent assistance, utility assistance and prepared meals.
“We still have some funds to disperse and we are waiting to see the community needs as the tourism season ends and school starts back,” Roof said. “Currently our payments on pledges from last year’s campaign have stayed consistent, so that has been a positive.”
Although the United Way is currently funding all programs and agencies for 2020, regardless of whether they’re providing services, the same can’t be said for 2021.
“For 2021, the Board made the difficult decision to cut back on our funding of programs to only those of critical needs including food and shelter, health and mental health, and children’s health,” Roof said.
“This is based off of our projected revenues and based on the programs that our community is utilizing the most and that are the most critical during this time. Our hope is we will go above the projected revenues and can revisit those programs and look to fund them in some way at a later time, but we wanted to give them ample time to plan for our lack of funding for 2021.”