GOP lawmaker first out in looking to primary Trump impeachment supporter Rep. Tom Rice

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — South Carolina Republican congressman Tom Rice is on the verge of getting his first 2022 primary challenger after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

State Rep. William Bailey, whose district encompasses northernmost North Myrtle Beach and inland, has started to form an exploratory committee to determine if he will take on Rice for the 7th District seat.

"In times like these, we need a strong conservative voice in Washington to represent the people of the 7th District," Bailey said Tuesday. "It's now obvious to everyone that we do not have that voice."

Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of the article of impeachment after Trump on Jan. 6 sparked a crowd to march on the U.S. Capitol. The mob broke into the building and delayed the certification of votes in the Electoral College.

Rice has since been both criticized and praised by voters in his home district, though many conservatives and Trump supporters have been more vocal in their call to oust him in the Republican Party's June 2022 primary.

Bailey was first elected to the S.C. House in 2018 and reelected in 2020. In 2018, he successfully won the GOP primary by 17 votes over then-Republican incumbent Greg Duckworth.

He is a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Interstate Cooperation Committee. Bailey previously served as the director of public safety for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Originally from Conway, Bailey is a graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.

After “many calls” about running for the 7th District seat, Bailey said he has heard from people who are upset with Rice, with some Republican activists saying that Rice has “become a major disappointment” to the Republican Party.

"With the socialist Democrats now in control of the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, we need someone who will stand up and fight for conservative values, not to impeach them," he said.

Bailey said he will be meeting with groups and individuals to "discuss building a strong grassroots organization" and a fundraising team.