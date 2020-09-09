Golfweek Fall Series to come to Pawleys Island

The Golfweek Fall Series is coming to Pawleys Island with the Golfweek True Blue Amateur and the Golfweek Caledonia Amateur.

The tournaments act as the first two legs of nine-tournament series, with the kickoff at both True Blue Golf Club and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club from Sept. 13-15. Participants will play 54 holes at their assigned course throughout the three days.

Tournament Director for Golfweek Events Lance Ringler is expecting about 60 amateur women and 90 amateur men to participate. The women will play at Caledonia while the men will play at True Blue.

Ringler is expecting the competition at Caledonia to be competitive.

“We have some All-ACC players playing, so we have a strong field over there,” he said.

The tournament will feature a significant number of players from ACC schools, such as the North Carolina and Duke, because the ACC is not having a golf season this year. Other schools with players competing include Wofford, Radford, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern and UNC-Charlotte, as well as several Division II and III schools.

Ringler said there won’t be many representatives from SEC, Big 12 and Sun Belt conference schools because they intend on having seasons this year.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

However, for players from schools that are not competing, this tournament offers a chance for them to hone their skills.

“It means a lot,” Ringler said. “They haven’t had many opportunities to compete like they somewhat normally would. They can get reps at these events… if they didn’t have a chance to play.”

Golfweek, together with the courses, will have COVID-19 protocols in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’re doing everything we did during the summer,” Ringler said. “Scorecards will not be exchanged, we’ll have tee times spread out as best we can and we’ll have a limited number of people. We’ve had no problem all summer with the protocols we’ve been doing.”

Ringler has also noticed the players are usually compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

“Golfers are good, too, about social distancing,” he said. “I think golf lends itself to that. They realize if they want to play, they have to follow the protocols, and they have done a good job of that.”