Golf carts prohibited Memorial Day weekend on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH — Golf carts will not be allowed on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day Weekend, after an executive order was issued by City Manager Fox Simmons May 24.

Throughout the weekend, vehicular traffic will only be able to go southbound on Ocean Boulevard as the northbound lane will be closed for emergency vehicles, leaving the road as one way. The city traditionally does this on Memorial Day weekend due to large crowds in previous years.

The order, which excludes golf carts used by the police department, will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. May 28 until two-way traffic restored on May 31.

Myrtle Beach is expected to see an influx of visitors this week due Memorial Day, along with some unofficial Black Bike Week activities.

Aside from banning golf carts, the order allows the Myrtle Beach Police Department to request assistance from other jurisdictions, require businesses to employ private security, divert pedestrian and vehicular traffic, establish no cruising zones and adjust park hours.

Close to 300 outside officers are expected to assist MBPD over the weekend, Capt. Joey Crosby said in a previous interview.