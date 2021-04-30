Getting help with the word help

Help!!!
To better understand a subject, I was always taught to at least know the meaning of the subject matter. So, I searched various dictionary sites and came up with the following meanings for help; to give or provide what is necessary to accomplish a task or satisfy a need; contribute strength or means to; render assistance to; cooperate effectively with; to aid; to assist: to make easier or less difficult; contribute to; facilitate: to give aid; be of service or advantage. I didn’t see anything in the definitions that is synonymous with hostility.
The question lingers today depending upon the situation, who do you call for help? Whenever there’s a family dispute, usually the parental figure is summoned. If a fire ignites within a building, typically the fire department is called. If there is an issue within a department, the supervisor or manager is called to extinguish the dispute. The outcome of these persons called will almost always be handled based on facts and truth.
So, who do you call if you have an emergency? That answer used to be simple, dial “911”. Dialing 911 today could cost a black or brown person his or her life when they should have received assistance and or protection.
The numerous lawyer’s commercials wants you to call them before you call the insurance company or you momma. These days you need to call the Lord first and then make the other calls, especially 911!
Think about it, too often when a law enforcement person arrives, they survey the scene immediately. They determine first whether or not it is safe to begin the process of what happened and who may be at fault. The first person or persons that the blame needle points to the majority of the time ends up being, the person of color. We seem to be the only group of people who are guilty until proven innocent! Whenever something is missing in a group of people, you are treated like the thief right away if you are the only person of color in the room.
My daughter was in an accident at one point where the officer spoke with the other person who was not black then came and spoke to her for a fraction of the time spent with the other person. It was clear as day that this person caused the accident by the damages and position of the vehicles involved at the traffic light. He came back with the citation, which stated that she was at fault. She politely called him back pointed it out to him and he changed it to the other person. I was harassed once for driving a nice vehicle while speeding. The officer tried to make me sign papers giving him the right to search my vehicle. I refused to sign the paper because the reason for the stop was speeding a few miles over the posted limit. After issuing me the ticket, he followed me at 54mph for the next hour.
We are living in a very pressurized society where people are exploding everywhere. Please understand that I am not ignorant to the fact that people of all color are killed by the police regularly, but it is sad when a white person can walk into a church kill several black parishioners, get picked up by law enforcement and taken to a fast food restaurant on the way to jail. On the other hand a black man can walk, run or drive away from a warrant and be shot to death. Every single life is of importance in this country. We are all God’s children, red, yellow, black, and white, we are precious in his sight.
Nobody has the right to break the law and get away with it. Neither does anybody have the right to kill selective law breakers and get away with it. I commend all officers who retire after decades of service without killing a human being. I pray for those who can’t wait for a chance to kill.
Psalm 18:5-6 The sorrows of hell compassed me about: the snares of death prevented me. In my distress I called upon the LORD, and cried unto my God: he heard my voice out of his temple, and my cry came before him, even into his ears.
In God We Trust!