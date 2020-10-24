Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Live Tracker

Follow along as the Chants take on Georgia Southern on ESPNU!
Game note: Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall will miss the game with an upper body injury. Junior QB Fred Payton will be behind center for the Chants in his stead.
1:31 p.m.
At halftime, Fred Payton is 7-for-12 with 162 yards, two TDs and two picks. Senior running back CJ Marable leads the Chants in rushing with 12 yards on eight carries. Sam Denmark is the high man in receiving with 72 yards and a touchdown on his lone reception.
Redshirt senior QB Shai Werts leads the Eagles in passing with 66 yards on 5-for-11 passing an interception. J.D. King leads in rushing with 43 yards on nine carries and a TD. Redshirt senior Malik Murray, who plays the slot, leads the Eagles in receiving with a reception for 32 yards.
Also worth noting, senior running back Wilson Kennedy III had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown for Georgia Southern.
1:27 p.m.
The Eagles take advantage of the Derrick Canteen pick with a TD with 24 seconds before half, a 5-yard run from senior running back J.D. King. 14-14 all.
1:11 p.m.
No good! Eagles redshirt freshman placekicker Alex Raynor missed a field goal from 42 yards out to keep the score at 14-7 Chants with 4:09 before half.
12:59 p.m.
Teal in the end zone times two! Payton finds graduate student WR Kameron Brown for a 2-yard TD. The 4-play, 59-yard, 2-minute drive was aided by a 54-yard pass from Payton to junior WR Jaivon Heiligh and a pass interference call on the Eagles. 14-7 Chants with 8:57 before the half.
12:40 p.m.
The Eagles find themselves on the board after Wesley Kennedy III returns a punt 60 yards for a score. 7-7 with 57 seconds to go in the first.
12:22 p.m.
Payton hits redshirt senior wide receiver Sam Denmark for a 72-yard TD. Massimo Biscardi's PAT gives the Chants a 7-0 lead with 7:10 to go in the first. It was the 29th longest scoring play in Chants history and tied for the longest scoring play for the Chants this season.