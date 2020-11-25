Georgetown, Myrtle Beach charities to benefit from gift giving this holiday season

GEORGETOWN — Fans of Georgetown County may get a chance to buy Augustus & Carolina furniture store this holiday season and if they do, build hotels on the property if you get a chance.

OK, so it may not be the actual Augustus & Carolina, but for many, it’s an option for those who buy the new GeorgetownOPOLY game being sold by the Kiwanis of Georgetown club as a way to raise funds for its group.

“Back in January, we were trying to find a way to raise sufficient funds as a brand new club that would make us enough money so we can get our job going as Kiwanians in Georgetown.," said Tracey Miller, secretary of the Kiwanis of Georgetown. “It looked like something we could handle. We didn’t even have 20 members, so trying to put together a project was a big deal for our little club and this one looked like one we could accomplish. We took the challenge, took the bait and jumped in.”

Nearly 40 businesses, museums and nonprofits are featured on the gameboard, which is played just like the classic Monopoly game, but instead of the traditional property names, they are replaced with local businesses who invested in Kiwanis to be part of the game. Kiwanis is a global organization dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, and the Kiwanis of Georgetown has already begun serving several communities.

In Plantersville Elementary, there is a Kids' Club started. There's a Builders' Club that began in Georgetown Middle School and the Kiwanis of Georgetown is working with the Pawleys Island Kiwanis to get an Action Club going, which is aimed at helping people with disabilities.

The Kiwanis of Georgetown is raising money to help either continue or begin programs that other Kiwanis clubs nationally are known for such as the Terrific Kids program, which is a student-recognition program that promotes character development, the Key Club for high schoolers to build character through service and leadership or for Circle K International, which is a collegiate community service and leadership organization.

Charities like the Kiwanis of Georgetown provide unique gift ideas this holiday season. And sometimes businesses take the lead to help a charity.

How would you like to win a 22-pound, 3-foot-tall, mostly-solid milk chocolate hand-crafted Santa? Since 2016, Kilwins at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach has been raffling off the sweet Santa and donating the proceeds to charities like Grand Strand Humane Society, North Strand Humane Society, and Shop with a Hero fund. This year, as well as last, proceeds will go to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach — a short-term crisis assistance and referral agency.

"It just really took off last year," said Chris Feldman, owner of Kilwins Myrtle Beach, adding the event raised $2,500 for Helping Hand. "We're hoping this year it will exceed the $2,500. We're hoping to even double it."

Tickets are $5 each and the drawing happens on Dec. 5. Kilwins is located near The Avenue at Broadway, next to Hard Rock Cafe.

Feldman said those who have won the 22-pound chocolate Santa have shared it with fellow guests at a resort, donated it to St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach, and a church shared it with its congregation.

Feldman said Helping Hand was chosen this year because of who it works with, especially with everything the community went through during this COVID year.

"It's a great organization," he said. "They deal with short-term crises, people who need assistance with rent or utilities, they're the ones who step in... They do a ton of work for that part of the community."

Miller said the board game will make a great gift for someone who loves the Georgetown County area or someone who would like to know their gift helped an area organization.

“Many people in the county are involved and it’s going to be something that’s kind of a limited edition special opportunity that won’t come up again," Miller said. "It honors a whole lot of people."