Georgetown High girls tennis seniors hopeful they can play their final season

GEORGETOWN — Getting ready for a high school sports season has never been more challenging due to all the COVID-19 protocols currently in place.

This is especially true for Georgetown High School girls’ tennis seniors Journey Peters, Tara Hemeon, Carolina Baker and Taylor Neely, who have been with the team since 7th grade.

“It’s been difficult, but I mean, I think it just motivates us more to try and do better and just, like, keep things on a roll and use safety precautions and everything, just because we really don’t know how things are going to end up if it (the season) does end up getting canceled later on,” Peters said. “So, as of right now, I think we just want to try our best and like, try and go as far as we can.”

Peters is hopeful the season happens because playing tennis for Georgetown her senior season is a big deal to her.

“Oh, so important,” she said. “I was so excited. Since starting high school, I was like, oh, senior year, like, I don’t know, it’s just something different with like, sports and everything. So it was really important and it still is, so hopefully everything goes well because this was like, the year I was looking forward to the most.”

Having to deal with COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, has been stressful for the players.

“Yeah, it’s a pain,” Hemeon said. “I mean, it’s already like 90 degrees out here, so I mean, when you have to wear a mask, it makes it even more difficult.

"It’s our senior year. I was looking forward to it since I became a freshman because that’s like, one of the biggest milestones as like, you know, a teenager and everything."

Hemeon is worried the season may not happen.

“You just get to this point and then it’s like a 50-50 chance of having a season right now,” she said. “So I mean, it’s kind of like, worrying, I guess, because, you know, we’ve been playing since seventh grade, like she (Peters) said, and we just really want this to happen. So yeah, I mean, it’s really scary, honestly, to put so much work in throughout the years and then might not even be able to have a senior season.”

Baker is disappointed that the team most likely won’t be able to participate in its usual senior year activities due to the virus.

“It means a lot because we have a lot of traditions,” she said. “So, Senior Night, our tennis social, the ceremony at the end of the year, and those things are obviously going to have to change a lot because of everything that’s going on. And so, knowing that what we’ve always looked forward to isn’t going to happen as it should is kind of disappointing in a way.”

Baker is optimistic that the team will be able to play this season, even if it’s in a limited capacity.

“I think we’re going to be able to play at least a few matches,” she said. “I really hope so. It’s kind of crazy because our first match is before, like, school actually starts (Sept. 8), and so that’s weird. Because our first is Sept. 1 (at Waccamaw), and then we start school Sept. 8. I think we’ll get to play, though. I’m looking forward to it.”

This will be the most unique tennis season head coach Grace George has ever coached, to say the least.

“Well, this is my 17th year to do this and it feels like my first year all over again,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had courts on school property, so we’ve always played at East Bay Park, we’ve played at DeBordieu, we’ve played at Wedgefield; we’ve been all over Georgetown. The courts got built at the end of last fall, so we never got to use them, and so now, we’re actually on campus. So it feels like, kind of weird because of that, and also because we have so many guidelines to follow and hope that we’re going to be able to keep the season going, because you never know if we get, you know, another spike or another outbreak, then they could shut us down for fall sports. So it feels very different this year than any year that I’ve coached.”

George is happy with the way her seniors have responded to such difficult circumstances.

“All four of them have been real troopers about it, to say the least,” she said. “I mean, they’ve all got real positive attitudes about it, I think hoping that there is going to be a senior year. I haven’t heard any of them, you know, upset or worried about it, I think they’re all just hoping for the best, kind of like I am. After they’ve put this much time into the program, I hope that that happens for them, that we get a full season in.”

George thinks there’s a good chance that her team will be able to play this season.

“Well I’m hopeful (because) we were (one of) the first sports to start,” she said. “Swimming, golf and tennis could start on Monday (Aug. 17), so, so far I think things are OK. You know, we have a lot of safety procedures in place and some extra things from what we’ve done in other years. So I’m hoping that once some of the moderate(-risk) and the higher-risk sports get started in the coming weeks, that they’ll sort of follow the same protocols and we’ll all be able to finish out together, I hope.”

The team is following protocols put in place by the South Carolina High School League. However, Georgetown County School District decided to proceed more cautiously, allowing its schools to move from Phase 1, which allows nine athletes and a coach to practice at once, to Phase 1.5 on Aug. 20, allowing players to also share certain equipment.

“The coaches are required to wear a mask at all times, even if it’s 100 degrees, you know, I have to coach wearing a mask,” George said. “The girls are supposed to have them on, like, if they’re not participating at the time. (We have) extra sanitizing of equipment, things like that. Up until today (Aug. 20), we actually were in a lower phase of what we were allowed to do, so before today, they couldn’t even share tennis balls; our county just opened up allowing them to share the tennis balls today.

"It’s just some general things like that that they’ve (put in place). You know, today even changed a little bit, so I don’t know if they’ll put more changes in as, you know, we move along or not.”