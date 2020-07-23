Georgetown County School District postpones summer athletic workouts scheduled to begin July 27

Georgetown County School District decided Thursday to postpone summer athletic workouts that were scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27.

According to a statement the GCSD, the decision was made due to DHEC metrics, and will be reviewed weekly.

The statement also emphasized that GCSD is committed to following the guidelines and restrictions set forth by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL), the CDC, DHEC and medical professionals in order to safely reopen high school athletics. The safety of its student athletes is GCSD’s top priority.

On July 15, the SCHSL Executive Committee voted 14-2 to have practice for fall sports start on Aug. 17. Football will begin on Sept. 11, with teams allowed to have two scrimmages and a jamboree prior to the regular season start date.

However, after the Executive Committee voted 16-1 against a proposal from Lexington School District 1 that would move football and other high-risk sports from fall to spring and replace them with low-risk sports such as baseball and softball, the SCHSL Appellate Committee voted 5-1 on July 22 to postpone the vote of the plan to Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. This would be after the next Executive Committee meeting, which will be held at the beginning of next month.