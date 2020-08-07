Georgetown County employee suspended for displaying noose in county vehicle

A Georgetown County government employee was suspended in mid-July after it was confirmed that a noose was hanging from the rearview mirror of his county Parks and Recreation vehicle.

Jackie Broach, the county’s public information officer, confirmed the unpaid suspension, although could not confirm the length of the time the employee had spent away from his position.

The person in question is still employed by the county as of Friday evening, according to Broach.

Broach said that the county was notified by a concerned citizen late on July 14 of the noose, with an internal investigation launching that same night.

“Appropriate personnel action was taken the following morning. The issue is now considered closed,” Broach said.

In a letter obtained by the Post and Courier, Marvin Neal of the NAACP Branch No. 5520 addressed County Administrator Angela Christian on July 20 about the incident, asking for action to be taken against the employee.

“I received an enormous amount of phone calls from Georgetown County employees and citizens alike, voicing their concerns about the faith of (the county employee) whom allegedly is the employee in question as it relates to the hang rope (noose) being displayed on the rearview mirror in a vehicle that is assigned to Park and Recreation Department. Some of the phone calls that I received over the weekend, it stated that the hang rope display was in that vehicle from three to four weeks. The public is aware of this situation and the outcries is getting louder,” Neal’s note read.

Broach said that the length of time that the noose was displayed is unclear.

The note also points to a Georgetown County firefighter recently being fired for racially insensitive posts that he made on Facebook.

Broach explained that Christian indicated that the two incidents were different in nature, therefore had contrasting penalties.

The county had no further comment about the variance in punishment with the two cases.

In his letter to Christian, Neal also pointed to recent measures taken by the county to focus on “addressing racial equality.”

“During the month of June, Georgetown County Government passed resolution No. 20-15 on June 23, 2020 addressing racial equality, which stated that 'County Council fully commits to promote a culture of trust among county government, county law enforcement, county advocacy and special interest group, and the citizens of Georgetown County and adamantly condemns any and all acts of racism and discrimination,'” Neal wrote.

“'Georgetown County Council commits itself not only to address the system of institutional racism, but also to proactively identify and address biases, practices, policies, and institutional barriers that perpetuate injustice and inequality in our community.'”

Neal indicated that the NAACP feels that this incident falls under the county’s new resolution.

“This incident follows resolution No. 20-15, and this individual have disregarded the policy. That noose on the rearview mirror was a prime example of why protests are continuing across this nation. That noose was not a mistake but an act of hate. It allegedly was there during the time that the resolution was being presented and a disregard to county policies.”

Neal announced late Friday that the NAACP would be having a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Howard Center in Georgetown.

“This incident is not by mistake, but demonstrates that (the employee) is a clear and present danger to the employees and citizens of Georgetown County,” Neal wrote.

A petition on change.org is calling for the termination of the county employee. It currently has 333 signatures.