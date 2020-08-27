Georgetown County addresses economic, environmental challenges through strategic planning

Local government budgets are tight currently as costs grow and the coronavirus threatens some revenue streams, but Georgetown County leaders are working on plans to serve its citizens regardless of which area of the county they live.

What started as an opportunity for Georgetown County council members to become better acquainted turned into a deep discussion on what challenges and opportunities the whole area faces.

The in-person meeting lasted for four hours, with lunch included. Since it was a workshop meeting, no votes were taken on any official matters.

“We’re planning,” said Georgetown County Administrator Angela Christian. “As we come out of this we are thinking what investments do we want to make in our communities ... we may see opportunities come our way, but we only have one pot of money. So where are we going to focus our time and resources?”

For South Carolina government employees, creating the annual budget is a year-long process. The county council gives staff budgetary priorities, and ultimately approves it ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

Christian said there are already “red flags” emerging as the budget is being completed. She specifically cited increasing insurance and retirement costs, coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls and increasing expenses in the stormwater management division.

These “red flags” are not unique to Georgetown County as local governments across the state grapple with many of the same issues. Both Horry and Georgetown counties are facing financial issues in their stormwater departments.

Council Chairman John Thomas said his goal is to protect the current level of government service and ensure public employees keep their jobs. He said many residents expect quality service in exchange for their tax dollars.

“Georgetown County employees deliver government resources very efficiently,” Thomas said. “They don’t have the resources of other counties, but they are demonstrably delivering services to the people of Georgetown County.”

County services include stormwater management, planning and zoning, and public safety departments. The county currently employs nearly 700 people across more than 30 departments.

Council Member Everett Carolina said there needs to be consistency across the county and making sure residents in the western, more rural areas have the same level of services as the eastern areas.

The areas of Georgetown County closest to the ocean, typically referred to by council members as the Waccamaw Neck, tend to be more developed with business catering to tourists and a growing local population.

Carolina said the county council cannot focus only on these more urban areas and needs to figure out how to serve all its citizens fairly.

“Do the best you can do, but also somewhat consistently,” Carolina said. “How can we balance it out?”

Christian said in her first month as administrator, infrastructure and stormwater concerns are the most pressing issues she is hearing from citizens across the county. She said there will be a workshop meeting soon for county council members to only discuss these topics.

Additionally, the county is currently working on a new comprehensive plan that will influence the growth and development of the county for the next 10 years. State law requires county governments to create a new plan every decade and to update the plan every five years.

Council Member Lillie Jean Johnson believes a key challenge facing Georgetown County is the ability to keep young people in the area and to provide them economic opportunity. She listed housing, industry and diversity in leadership positions as reasons many young folks don’t wish to stick around.

Horry County approved a comprehensive plan last year called Imagine 2040. These plans include a “land use element” that outlines what types of development, like residential or commercial growth, are appropriate in certain areas.

Christian said a part of this plan is deciding how the county can get more affordable housing so that new businesses can hire more employees and expand the county’s tax base.

“If you pull up Zillow, you see lots of housing in Horry County and lots of housing in Charleston County, but none in Georgetown County,” Christian said. “We need people to live here and play here.”

And thanks to excess revenue from the county’s penny sales tax program that ran from 2014 to 2019, the council has another avenue to fund needed projects across the county.

Council members were given $1 million each that can fund two projects in each district. The money can’t be used for routine maintenance, but can go to new or significantly upgraded infrastructure projects.

Project ideas must be submitted back to county staff by Oct. 2 and council as a whole will have to approve what each individual member proposes.

Council member Raymond Newton said he’d like to see the money used for several smaller projects in his districts instead of two big ones. Christian said that would be fine as long as the rest of the council could approve it.

While discussing the possibility of a new penny sales tax program, Christian said given the economic uncertainty at this time, it’s probably better to wait. Experts are telling her the economy might not get back to normal for a couple of years.

“They’re really not optimistic the economy is going to settle down before 2022,” she said.