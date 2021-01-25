From lifeguard to luminary, John Rhodes turned Myrtle Beach into a year-round destination

HORRY COUNTY — Friends of John Rhodes believe if Horry County was to construct a Mt. Rushmore to honor local leaders, the former Myrtle Beach mayor would be one of the first faces to be carved.

Some have even gone as far to call Rhodes the father of sports tourism and the creator of the modern Myrtle Beach.

Rhodes, 77, passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications. News of his death quickly spread across the state with hundreds of people remembering various ways Rhodes helped them over the years.

His Myrtle Beach legacy, spanning decades, was hallmarked by being ahead of trends and recognizing what the area needed to do as the tourism industry adapted. Rhodes came to Myrtle Beach from North Carolina to be a lifeguard. He joked he came to be a summer lifeguard in the 1960s but never left.

“He was the last of that old group of entrepreneurs that built the beach,” said Randal Wallace, a former Myrtle Beach City Councilmember. “He closes the door on the era of people who really built Myrtle Beach into what it has become.”

Wallace, someone who Rhodes mentored in politics, said that in the 1960s, Myrtle Beach was simply a different town. The area’s tourist leaders were always coming up with new ways to attract tourists year-round. During that time, Rhodes worked as a restaurant owner before the city was filled with places to eat. He ran a hotel and immersed himself in the day-to-day life of a small business owner.

This experience is the root of what would become Rhodes’ defining characteristic — someone who knew how to get tourists to the beach and more money to businesses year-round.

The old Myrtle Beach became like a ghost town in the winter. Folks would joke that you could shoot a gun on Ocean Boulevard without any worry of hitting anybody.

If it wasn’t for Rhodes, there is a good chance Myrtle Beach would still be that way today.

While he didn’t act alone, his actions, however, put Myrtle Beach on the path to being the modern tourism destination it is today.

Sports tourism

Likely there wasn’t a year where off-season business mattered more than 2020. A summer season downtrodden by disease and death left many small businesses with less cash to get through the colder months.

As the summer played out, Rhodes faced a tough challenge.

The 40th Anniversary of the Beach Ball Classic, a nationally known youth basketball tournament he helped create, was slated to happen during December.

But with travel and pandemic restrictions, creating the tournament seemed impossible to many of the planners tasked with making it happen.

“There was every indication that it couldn’t happen,” said Bryan Johnson, who worked with Rhodes to plan his final tournament. “Everything external showed signs it wouldn’t happen but every day I came in the office even though we were there hours and hours John never indicated it wasn’t possible. I figured if John was there, and he was leading it, it was going to happen and it would be a success.”

While missing a year of the Beach Ball Classic might not seem all that significant at face value, for a struggling economy losing a big attraction in the off-season would be another letdown in a year filled with disappointment.

Sports tourism has become a major economic driver for Myrtle Beach during the off- and shoulder seasons. It brings in an expected $137 million in revenue to the city every year, according to city documents, as well as filling 30 percent of hotel rooms in shoulder seasons.

Essentially sports tourism is youth sports coming to the city for tournaments or practice camps. The argument is that these teams typically travel for weeks at a time, bringing families and fans for the games that will need lodging, food and stuff to do in the evenings.

While the term wouldn’t have existed in 1980 when the Beach Ball Classic began, it’s quickly become one of the most identifiable basketball tournaments in the country. It’s attracted top talent over the years, including Kobe Bryant.

“It’s lasted 40 years and John is the one common denominator,” said Wayne Gray, a former Myrtle Beach city council member. “It was about bringing in teams, their families and followers during the Christmas season that was an economic impact.”

Dennis DiSabato, an Horry County Council member, served with Rhodes on the Beach Ball Classic Board and saw the detail-oriented way he approached leadership. He made sure each person involved accomplished the goals needed to make the sports tourism program a success every year, gaining notoriety with each and every year.

“It really impressed me that he helped build that tournament over the years,” DiSabato said. “He really introduced the idea of sports tourism and how the city could benefit from it over the years.”

Now there are dozens of tournaments across the sporting world hosting their events in Myrtle Beach, utilizing the top-of-the-line facilities that have popped up across the city under the leadership of Rhodes. Other coastal areas have begun trying to tap into that success.

The city of Myrtle Beach even has an entire position dedicated to facilitating sports tourism in the area. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center was constructed to hold the Beach Ball Classic and other major tournaments.

And with a facility worthy of hosting major events, the Beach Ball Classic has expanded with sponsors like Coca-Cola and national television spots giving it premier competition status. Due to Rhodes, there is also a women’s tournament that attracts some of the top female basketball players in the country in the week heading into Christmas.

Keeping the tournament going this year was a must for Rhodes, and it will serve as the final tournament he spearheaded. The challenges at times seemed insurmountable to Johnson as teams and advertisers pulled out even in the weeks ahead of the tournament.

But not once did Rhodes show doubt that the tournament would continue.

“Even up to the day of you never saw John waver. I thought anyone else would have folded and canceled the tournament and sent everyone home. But John was so determined that he knew the tournament was special to the community and the kids that play in it that it wasn’t just about him,” Johnson said.

Modern Myrtle Beach

Two iconic Myrtle Beach staples are actually quite new and both have Rhodes’ fingerprint on them: Market Common and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Both were expensive restoration projects during an economic recession that drew sharp criticism from many, but those who served with Rhodes on city council said he always saw the potential of the closed Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and the space right in front of hotels.

Myrtle Beach’s boardwalk feels like it should have been there for decades, giving runners and walkers a chance to view the ocean without getting sand everywhere. It’s certainly the most scenic way for many visitors to walk from their hotel to the Skywheel area.

Wallace said when the idea for a boardwalk was proposed many were against it, but not Rhodes. He immediately saw the value in the idea and lobbied hard for its construction.

“Other people had ideas before he got there but he really became the driving factor of what became out there,” Wallace said. “John had a real talent for predicting what would draw tourism.”

Now the boardwalk is listed on many travelers' guides as a can’t-miss part of the city.

The importance of sports tourism is on full display at Market Common. Every visitor who drives down Farrow Parkway notices the giant baseball and soccer fields that are often filled during the springtime.

Rhodes was instrumental in the creation of the Market Common district, now one of the most popular tourism attractions year-round for the area with its restaurants and shops. Even more than a decade since construction began, more homes and businesses continue to be built in the district.

A key part of the district underscores Rhodes’ love of children. Savannah’s Playground has become a nationally-known area for kids with special needs to have a good time.

The play area was spearheaded by Rhodes to give all visitors to Myrtle Beach and even their parents a safe place to play regardless of their situation. Located with a beautiful view of Market Common the playground is specifically designed with ADA-approved equipment.

“Savannah’s Playground was one of his most prized projects,” Gray said. “It’s easy to go build a basketball tournament for the Kobe Bryant’s of the world ... but it’s hard to build a playground as a world-class, nationally known place for kids with special needs. He doesn’t get recognized for doing those things that are harder.”

Remembering a friend

While Rhodes’ physical footprint can be seen across the city, his friends will always remember him as a caring mentor who’d go out of his way to help others.

Johnson only knew Rhodes for a few months before gaining his trust to help plan the Beach Ball Classic. A year prior to the tournament, Johnson planned a fundraiser to help Savannah’s Playground while he was attending Coastal Carolina University.

“He always loved people and treated them with respect. I was just a college kid in my last semester and he brought me in and treated me like an equal,” Johnson said.

Gray knew him as a teenager and quickly looked to him as a mentor who prepared him for his own political career.

“John had a boldness about him that was important during his time as mayor at the height of the recession,” Gray said. “Without that drive and boldness many of the city’s projects wouldn’t have been completed.”

DiSabato served with him on the Beach Ball Classic board when he was still new to the area.

“He had a gregarious nature,” DiSabato said. “He held everyone in that organization accountable.”

Rhodes was known for believing in others, quick to place his trust in them and defended them when they messed up.

Given his legacy, those who knew him hope he is honored in a grand way once it is safe to do so. Some ideas include a proper remembrance ceremony given the limitations on funerals at the time.

But most who want to honor Rhodes want something more permanent. Wallace said placing a statue in front of the sports complex would be fitting or possibly naming a major road after him like Mayor Robert M. Grissom of Grissom Parkway. Gray would like to see the courts at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center named in his honor.

“I can just see the name John Rhodes on the court with the way he wrote JR,” Gray said.

From sports tourism to the Market Common, Rhodes' legacy is now built into the very identity of the city he arrived at over 50 years ago as a lifeguard and left as a luminary.