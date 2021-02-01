From incarceration to a movie set: Dillon man has eyes set on something higher

DILLON — Darryle Jermaine is living a life that not many from the small town of Dillon get to experience.

The 39-year-old has been on movies and television shows — with aspirations for an Oscar award one day.

This was never in the spectrum of possibilities for him growing up.

Not for a man that stood in a Dillon County courtroom one morning in the mid-1990s, with a plethora of thoughts playing in his head like a music box.

"My life is gone," Jermaine thought. "My whole life is over with. I am going to prison and I do not know what to expect.

"I'm scared. I'm only 17 years old."

The verdict was read.

Guilty.

The gavel slammed.

Jermaine was given a 10-year sentence in state prison for an armed robbery charge.

"He said 10 years and both of my knees just buckled, not even knowing the road ahead," Jermaine said. "I was just a kid. I didn't understand why I wasn't granted a lighter sentence."

According to Jermaine, he and four other guys were riding in a car around Dillon one day when a thought came to mind to “rob somebody and get some money." He soon paid the price for being the youngest one in the car when the others told the cops that he was the “mastermind” behind it all.

“I was the only one that got locked up and did time out of that whole thing,” he said.

Shackled and removed from the world, Jermaine was first taken to Kirkland Correctional in Columbia for processing and later to Kershaw Correctional where he spent the rest of his sentence — ultimately serving 8 years, 6 months.

He was now alone and admits that life behind bars was tough on him, for he was young and “got in trouble a lot” when he arrived.

Jermaine said that he was angry and had many regrets about the whole situation. Around four years of his sentence were spent isolated from everyone in lockup because he “didn’t care about regulations.”

That one mistake in his life set him back but Jermaine had a lot of support outside the prison walls — namely his grandmother, Minnie, who mostly raised him.

Jermaine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to a mother and father who were “addicted to drugs.” Minnie saw the conditions he was living in and received custody — moving him down to Dillon around the age of eight to escape that life.

Although he was now safe with his grandmother in Dillon, Jermaine soon found it “challenging” being the new kid at Gordon Elementary because he was soon “bullied and called names” on his first day.

Jermaine went home that afternoon and sat down, thinking about ways that he could make his fellow peers like him, not knowing a talent that he soon discovered.

The next day was field day and Jermaine wanted to "brighten things up."

For some strange reason, his grandmother had a pair of bifocal glasses and suspenders in a closet and the perfect plan came to fruition.

He went to school dressed as Steve Urkel, a fictional character on the popular 90s sitcom, "Family Matters."

"That was the first time that I really challenged myself," he said. "I was different. The kids went crazy. Looking back on that, it showed a lot of courage. I was always the oddball in some type of way.

"My love for entertaining was born that day in the 4th grade."

Jermaine also discovered a love for football, because any kid growing up in Dillon looks forward to playing for the Wildcats — a perennial powerhouse in the state.

One of his best friends in middle and high school was Derrick Hamilton — who went on to star at Clemson with a stint in the NFL. They remain tight to this day.

"I kind of distanced myself from him for a little bit in high school and it got me into some trouble," he said.

Being a loner, Jermaine was drawn to the “streets,” resulting in his time behind bars.

That life in prison is something that Jermaine said that he never wants to go through again. A lot of people close to him died during that time.

"That 8 years were very long," he said. "I lost my father, grandmother, two aunts. A lot to process at one time."

What did get him through was thinking back to that time on a small field at Gordon. He made friends in prison and they pushed each other to get out by starting a rap group called 813.

As his sentence was ending, Jermaine faced the decision of what he was going to do with his life after he got out.

"I was scared and didn't know what I was going to do," he said. "I was in limbo."

He was supposed to leave for New York the next day, but his Interstate Compact was not approved for him to live at his aunt's house and he only found out the day before.

A childhood friend, Michael McRae — living in Charlotte at the time — arranged for McRae's dad to come pick him up and “set him straight.”

McRae, now serving as the principal at Gordon, said that he sent letters to Jermaine in prison.

"I told him that I loved him, and it was going to be ok," McRae said. "I was just being a friend. Not judging him. I knew him as a character as a person. He was a good person, but just made a bad decision."

Stepping out of prison a free man was a sign of relief, but he knew that the odds were still stacked against him.

He did not have Minnie to lean on, which made him sad. She died in 2006.

"My grandmother was my protector," he said. "I was used to her taking care of me."

McRae took Jermaine shopping for clothes and helped him get back on his feet. He stayed in a shelter for two months while working small jobs thinking, “this can’t be my future.”

"What am I doing," he asked himself. "If I want to be successful, I have to leave Dillon. I called my aunt and was on a train three days later to start a new life in New York."

While on that long train ride, Jermaine thought back to his mother and wondering what she was doing.

"I prayed to God, please bring me some time with my mother, although I was still angry with her," he said.

The year was 2009 and Jermaine was about to give up all hope when he met a woman while working in a clothing store one day.

"A lady came in one day, and we started talking," he said. "I thought the conversation turned weird. She told me that I have a look for television."

The customer made a phone call to her uncle who was shooting a short film in the city and told Jermaine that he wanted to see him on his set two days later.

That chance encounter resulted in invites to more filming sets while people gave him valuable advice — that he still uses it to this day.

"I just took advantage of the networking and used my drive hunger and determination that I never wanted to go back to prison," he explained. "I was hungry for success and wanting to do right."

Jermaine started in short films with his first in 2011. He was stagnant for about a year before his first big opportunity came calling.

A major motion picture.

He applied for a role on "The Wolf of Wall Street", a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese.

Jermaine was cast as a stockbroker. Although he had a background role, he was heavily featured in the 2013 movie that was nominated for many awards.

"I was nervous," he said. "I didn't even know how big the movie would be. When you are starting out, you just don't want to be kicked off set."

That small role resulted in a Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists membership.

"Getting that was huge," he said. "It was the accomplishment of all accomplishments. It was a huge step not only for me, but for all of Dillon."

Getting a SAG-AFTRA member card gave him the professional title of an actor leading to better pay and benefits, but most importantly bigger roles.

Going from shoot to shoot, Jermaine thought back to his mother, Dorinda. He was bouncing through relationships and needed that bond only she could provide.

They reunited while he was back in N.Y. and never left his side even though she was still facing struggles of her own, including a fight with HIV.

She died on the day that she went into lung surgery at a local hospital but told the nurses, 'My baby is going to be a movie star.'

"She was my biggest supporter," he said. "She told me to continue and chase your dream. I got this. Do not do anything bad.

"And that is what I continue to do."

More opportunities are on the horizon for Jermaine as he recently shot a thriller "Death Saved My Life" as the next movie in Lifetime Network’s "Ripped from the Headlines" franchise starring Meagan Goode.

The film will premiere Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

He originally was cast to stand in for the lead actor, Chiké Okonkwo, but did so well that he was given a role as a police officer.

"They just liked me so much on set that said we need to have you in the film," he explained.

Filming during a pandemic was a grueling process.

"A typical day on set begins at 2:30 a.m. and don't get off until 9 p.m.," he said. "The filming is still shooting; I just finished my part. They take the right procedures during this pandemic. We get tested every other day."

A lot of his roles have been playing law enforcement or as a prisoner. He feels that his early experiences have played a role in how well he is doing.

"Life is crazy how I'm reliving things through film that I have experienced," he said. "It is exciting now on this side of the fence. I'm able to relive it but not in a negative way."

Although life for Jermaine is on the rise, he will never be content. Minnie raised him to never do that.

"I don't think I've made it yet," he said. "I try to not dwell on it. I am not content. There will never be a moment of I've made it."

Jermaine said that he is still a country boy at heart and visits Dillon at least once a year, where he still has family and will never “forget” where he came from.

For kids in Dillon not thinking there is a way out, Jermaine has a message for them to not end up as he did.

"Go to school and get your education," he said. "You can be whatever you want by education should be first. It is the blueprint to your future.

"Just believe in your dreams. Dreams start when you are a kid."

Just like that day on a field at Gordon Elementary in the fourth grade when he appeared as Steve Urkel, unknowingly the start of his own dream come true.