Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum showcases maritime art exhibit

MYRTLE BEACH — History lovers, maritime history lovers specifically, will want to visit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum starting Jan. 16.

Until April 17, the museum will showcase the 18th National Exhibition of the American Society of Marine Artists exhibition. The inspiration from the pieces comes from a range of locations and experiences, according to the exhibit catalogue, and include waters both navigable and discreet and activities both carefully researched and simply observed.

The 110 works of art in this exhibit include paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastels, as well as scrimshaw and sculptures in bronze and limestone, according to executive director Pat Goodwin.

“As one of the few art museums in the world with a view of the ocean, we knew that this was an exhibition that would speak to our members and visitors,” Goodwin said. “We’ve all been drawn to the coast for myriad reasons and these works of art seem to speak so many of those reasons.”

The American Society of Marine Artists (ASMA) is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated to marine art and history. ASMA works to provide a registry of artists engaged in this work and focus on education and the exchange of ideas among artists, collectors, educators, historians and students.

The pieces, though, don’t just capture water in all its allure — they capture the things that exist around and within water, too.

“There are paintings and sculptures that capture the beauty of the coast line, shore birds, breaking waves, fishing villages and boats of all sizes and shapes,” Goodwin said. “The exhibition labels, written by the artists themselves, provide the viewer with the details behind the painting – inspiration, location, history.”

Though the exhibit and art museum as a whole are free, visitors can purchase the 132-page exhibition catalogue for $30 along with other marine-art-related merchandise in the museum shop. Donations to the museum are also accepted in place of an admission price.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit this link.