Former SCHP trooper assaulted man during Myrtle Beach traffic stop, lawsuit claims

MYRTLE BEACH — An Horry County man has filed a lawsuit that claims a former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper assaulted him during a 2019 traffic stop in Myrtle Beach.

The plaintiff, Miguel Angel De Leon Aguilar, is suing David Eck along with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On May 5, 2019, De Leon Aguilar was driving on Little River Road when he was pulled over by Eck, who was initially off-duty, according to the complaint.

Eck is accused of forcibly attacking, choking and assaulting De Leon Aguilar when placing him into custody, violating SCDPS and SCHP policies and procedures, the lawsuit said.

Eck is accused of pointing a firearm at two other individuals at the scene, as well.

The suit claims Eck continued to choke, assault and batter Angel De Leon Aguilar until officers with the MBPD arrived.

The plaintiffs are suing on claims of excessive force and due process violations, deliberate indifference, negligence and gross negligence and are requesting a jury trial.

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, a spokesperson with the SCDPS said his office has not been served with the lasuit.

“Former Trooper David Eck, who was involved in this off-duty incident, was terminated from employment with the S.C. Highway Patrol, effective February 12, 2020, for Improper Conduct/Conduct Unbecoming a State Employee and Arrest or Indictment for Alleged Violation of Federal or State Law. Eck was at the rank of master trooper at the time of his termination and was serving in Highway Patrol Troop 5, Post D. He had served on the Highway Patrol since January 2000...”

The city of Myrtle Beach does not comment on pending litigation.

In 2020, Eck was charged with third-degree assault and battery and released on a $500 personal recognizance for his role in the incident, according to court records.

His criminal case is still pending.