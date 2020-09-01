Former IT security director nets two years in federal prison for stealing from Horry County

A Myrtle Beach man will serve two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $340,000 from Horry County while employed as its IT security director.

Terry Shawn Petrill, 48, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell on Tuesday.

The 24-month stint in prison will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

In evidence gathered by the FBI and Horry County Police Department, Petrill ordered 41 Cisco 3850 network switches to be installed on the Horry County network from June 2015 through August 2018.

During this time, Horry County had received federal program funding.

When the switches would arrive, Petrill consistently advised he would take care of the installation but instead would sell the switches to third parties through eBay and other websites.

In total, the theft cost Horry County $345,265.57.

As part of the sentence, Petrill will have to pay back the total amount lost.

“Those who steal from our local governments are raiding the South Carolina taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy. “This is unacceptable, and as this case shows we will seek prison time and restitution against those who engage in such theft. I appreciate the dedicated work of our law enforcement partners and government officials in Horry County who provided critical assistance in this case.”

An Horry County spokesperson said in a news release that while the situation was unfortunate, they took solace in that justice was served and thanked the federal partners in “investigating and prosecuting the case.”