Former Horry County DSS investigator charged with misconduct in death of a child

CONWAY — A Myrtle Beach woman and former Horry County Child Protective Services Investigator with the South Carolina Department of Social Services has been charged with misconduct in office in connection to a child fatality that happened in May.

Amanda Marie Sutherland, 29, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on July 6 after it was discovered that she allegedly falsified a report in an assigned child abuse case.

Sutherland had 24 hours to begin an “appropriate and thorough” investigation after assigned the case on April 21, but 14 days after receiving it one of the children in the case died, according to a warrant affidavit.

On May 12, Sutherland allegedly created a report that said she conducted a home visit on April 21 with the mother and children listed in the case, but the affidavit said that she never met with the parents or children, been to the residence or started an investigation into the allegations or assessment of the welfare of the children.

She reportedly used facts and notes about the family from the electronic case file, added after the child’s death, to make it more “believable,” the affidavit said.

The SLED investigation was in conjunction with the Conway Police Department.

Sutherland is currently at at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.