Former Horry County coroner who faces murder charge, removed from house arrest

MYRTLE BEACH — Christopher Allen Dontell, a former deputy coroner with the Horry County coroner's office and who was charged with murder in 2020, had his bond modified, according to online court records.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Dontell is no longer on house arrest and must now wear an ankle bracelet.

Dontell and Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Gregory Vincent Rice.

Dontell had a $125,000 surety bond, and he was ordered to home detention and GPS monitoring back in 2020.

Jackson, the mother of Rice's children, was given a $100,000 surety bond and ordered home detention and GPS monitoring.

As of May 26, online jail records show Jackson's bond hasn't been modified.

It is unclear when Dontell and Jackson will stand trial.